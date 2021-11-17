Mets Could Go After Ex-Yankees' 3B, Current Assistant Coach Candidate For Managerial Role

The New York Mets could hire former New York Yankees third baseman Eric Chavez as manager. Chavez has connections with new Mets general manager Billy Eppler.

On Monday, the Mets hired ex-Yankees executive Billy Eppler to be their next general manager. Now, they might target another ex-Yankee, retired third baseman Eric Chavez, to be their manager.

But not so fast, according to GM Brian Cashman, the Yankees already interviewed Chavez for a spot on their coaching staff. He also previously served as a special advisor to their front office back in 2014, working under Cashman and Eppler.

Eppler was the Yankees’ scouting director from 2005-2011, before getting promoted to assistant GM. He is credited for leading the charge in signing Chavez to the Yankees, who played third base for them from 2011-2012.

Chavez later worked for Eppler as a special advisor with the Angels as well, prior to landing a coaching job in the Anaheim’s minor league system. Chavez spent time as a coach for the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City, while Eppler was GM of the organization.

The 43-year-old was also interviewed by Eppler for the Angels’ managerial vacancy back in 2019.

There is clearly a bond there between Eppler and Chavez, and if he winds up getting an offer to become the Mets’ manager, he is destined to choose this position over a spot on the Yankees’ staff. And in the very least, he is likely to draw interest and a potential interview with the Mets.

In the meantime, the Yankees hired ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas to be their third base and outfield coach. Rojas was the skipper of the Mets for the past two seasons, where the team produced back-to-back losing records.

For what It’s worth, the Mets and Yankees have certainly been swapping former coaches and executives with each other during the early portion of the offseason. The Mets already landed Eppler to be their GM, now, they could wind up with Chavez as their next skipper.

