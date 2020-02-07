Miguel Andújar Spotted Taking Reps in the Outfield Ahead of Spring Training

No more rumors as to whether or not we'll see Miguel Andújar with an outfielder's glove on his left hand this spring.

The 24-year-old – who finished second in the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year race at third base before missing over 110 games the following season due to injury – was spotted Friday at the Yankees' facility in Tampa taking fly balls.

MLB.com's Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch recorded the video above, adding two more on Twitter moments later:

Andújar has lined up at the hot corner in each of the 143 career games he's played on defense in his two years in the Majors. Even in the Minor Leagues – in 543 games across five levels – Andújar hasn't spent a single pitch in the outfield.

After Gio Urshela's breakout season in 2019 – filling in while Andújar was sidelined with injuries for the vast majority of New York's campaign – Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman said the third base job is "Urshela's to lose," hinting at versatility on defense being a possible mechanism for Andújar to make his way into the lineup in 2020.

Urshela vaulted from a utility man to a quality starting asset for the club in 2019, posting a .314 batting average in 132 games. The 28-year-old is entering his fifth big-league season in 2020 after avoiding arbitration and agreeing to a new, one-year deal last month.

With Andújar set to return completely healthy this spring, the competition at third base is one of the Yankees' biggest questions leading into the regular season. It's feasible New York can dodge the question entirely, however, by finding a place for Andújar somewhere else on the diamond – ensuring both players can appear in the lineup.

For someone who's never played in the outfield before, Andújar looked solid in Friday's social media clips. His first step was quick, he appeared to track the ball nicely and for the most part, looked comfortable in left field. With an arm capable of playing third base, he should have no trouble reaching different bags from the outfield, once he grows accustomed to different types of throws.

That being said, defense hasn't been his strongest attribute thus far in his professional career, regardless of the position he's playing. In his lone full season in the Majors, Andújar committed 15 errors at third base – tied for fourth-most among all big-league third baseman.

Nonetheless, his bat in the lineup is worth a touch of defensive liability. He hit .297 and drove in 92 runs in 2018, finishing fourth in baseball (tied with AL MVP Mookie Betts) with 47 doubles.

Spring Training is only a few days away, but once the entire time reports to the Yanks' facility, keep an eye out for how the Bombers' coaching staff positions Andújar in full-team drills and workouts. A solid performance in the outfield in the spring could earn the threat at the plate a spot in the Yankees' high-octane order.

Otherwise, Andújar could be relegated to coming off the bench, or even spending time in the minor leagues.

