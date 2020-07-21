'He's The Real Deal': Aaron Boone Praises This Yankees Slugger After Mammoth Homer

NEW YORK – It may have been an exhibition game, but as the Yankees prepared to take their last licks in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday night, there was anticipation in the air.

Did New York have a rally in its bones? After blowing out the Mets in the club's two previous scrimmages, a one-run ball game against the Phillies with three outs left was poised to be a good test ahead of Opening Day.

As Mike Ford stepped out of the Yankees' first-base dugout, set to pinch hit and start the frame, a hype video blared on the Jumbotron. Tens of thousands of virtual fans were on the edge of their seats.

The lefty proceeded to wallop a towering solo home run off right-hander Mauricio Llovera. Ford took the eighth pitch of his at-bat and made it disappear into the Bronx night as it sailed deep into the bleachers in right field.

His blast went so far that it even broke Statcast. The solo shot traveled 680 feet, per Statcast data.

After the exhibition game ended unceremoniously in a 2-2 tie, manager Aaron Boone was asked about the slugger's abilities at the plate. The skipper offered just about as big of a compliment any young player could ever imagine receiving.

"I think some people miss how really good of an offensive player he is," Boone said. "He controls the zone as well as you can and has power. He’s a really good hitter and I think a really good middle of the order Major League hitter. That’s how I view him, I think he’s that good offensively."

The 28-year-old made his big-league debut last season, hitting .259 with a dozen homers and 30 runs scored across 50 games.

He may not be the Bombers' starting first baseman entering the 2020 regular season, but Boone didn't hesitate in confirming he sees "a role" for Ford in New York's star-studded lineup moving forward.

"For us, [Ford brings] a left-handed look," he said. "We’re a little bit right-handed heavy so there’s gonna be days where you got a tough righty on the mound that’s maybe tough especially on some right-handed hitters. He’s gonna see some time there just because he’s another lefty bat that can split up our righties a little bit."

READ: Judge, Yanks Flex Muscles With Home Run Barrage Against Mets

Assuming DJ LeMahieu is healthy as he continues to work back from his case of the coronavirus, the lineup Boone drew up for New York's final tuneup Monday night will feature the nine players suiting up to start in the nation's capital for the Yankees' opener on Thursday.

That places Ford on the outside looking in as Luke Voit—who appeared in 83 games at first base last season—is penciled in the order's seventh spot.

Nonetheless, as Boone and the Bombers' coaching staff make last-minute decisions this week regarding which depth options will make the club's Opening Day roster, don't be surprised if No. 72 gets the call.

"He’s the real deal in the box," Boone said.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees