Yankees' Mike King Earns Big-League Roster Spot; New York Options Top Prospects Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt

NEW YORK — As the Yankees wrapped up the club's final workout at Yankee Stadium before Opening Day, manager Aaron Boone began to reveal some highly-anticipated roster decisions.

Boone announced right-hander Mike King — who started Saturday's exhibition game against the Mets at Citi Field — had earned a spot on the big-league roster.

"He’s in a really great spot right now," Boone said of King. "I feel like he’s throwing the ball really well, I feel like he has a chance to really impact our club this year."

The 24-year-old had made his Major League debut last September, throwing in two innings against the Rangers in the final series of the season. On Saturday, King was magnificent against New York's crosstown rivals, spinning four frames of one-run ball.

"I was happy with my performance and we'll see what happens from here on out," King said after his start in Flushing. "It's exciting to have baseball back so that was a big positive."

Boone singled out the strides that King has made since Grapefruit League play back before MLB's coronavirus-induced shutdown.

"He came into Spring Training and was kind of working through some things. He was getting his delivery righted and working on some shapes of pitches and stuff," Boone explained. "Didn’t feel like he was in a great place necessarily in the spring. He came into Summer Camp from a make-the-club standpoint in a [position where] he really needed to show something. I feel like he more than did that."

With good news regarding one of New York's young, budding hurlers comes news of highly-touted arms who didn't make the cut this time around.

Boone revealed New York elected to option the organization's top pitching prospects, Clarke Schmidt and Deivi García, sending the two to the Yankees' alternate training site.

Schmidt, ranked as the Bombers' No. 2 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline, was a non-roster invite to both Spring Training and Summer Camp. The logistics of adding him to the 40-man roster, and subtracting another big leaguer in the process, just wasn't in the cards at this point in time.

That doesn't mean however, that Schmidt didn't prove himself worthy of a roster spot.

"What we saw in Spring Training, what we’ve seen now here at Summer Camp, he’s been excellent," Boone said. "I feel like for a guy that hasn’t had a lot of Minor League experience yet, he’s pretty polished too. So hopefully he’ll go down there and continue to develop and pitch and he’s very much in the conversation to be with us at some point this season. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was and not only if he was, but he’s playing an important role for us."

The Yankees also announced on Tuesday that Schmidt had received the James P. Dawson Award for the most outstanding rookie in the organization's Spring Training. In four appearances, the righty struck out eight over seven frames this spring.

As for García — the youngest of the trio as he only recently turned 21 — Boone believes the right-hander just has "some development to go."

"This will be an important time for him down there to continue to develop and iron out his delivery and his repertoire," the skipper said. "His talent will allow him to get here. It’s an important time for him to continue to prove himself down there and keep himself in the conversation."

García started New York's final exhibition game — under the lights at Yankee Stadium on Sunday against the Phillies — and struggled across the board.

After retiring the first two batters of the game, Didi Gregorius – in his first at-bat back at Yankee Stadium – ripped a double into the right-field corner off García. On the following pitch, backstop JT Realmuto switched places with the Philadelphia shortstop, smacking a two bagger off the wall in front of the Yankees' bullpen.

In the second, the phenom took his lack of command away from the plate and into his defense. Following a one-out single, García's errant pickoff throw to first base allowed Philadelphia's Nick Williams to advance all the way to third. He would score one batter later on a Roman Quinn base hit.

"With his command, with his direction, he was yanking some balls and missing on the wrong side of the plate with some fastballs," Boone said Monday after the exhibition game concluded in a 2-2 tie. "Did some good things out there, got some swing and misses with both his fastball and his changeup, but I think he lost his direction which lost his command a little bit."

García ascended upward in the Bombers' farm system last year, getting as high as Triple-A by the end of the year. This spring, albeit in a small sample size, he posted a 7.36 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched while punching out eight.

"I definitely struggled tonight. I wanted to be more aggressive, that's the mindset I had and what I wanted to do and today I struggled a little bit with that," Garcia said after his outing, which lasted less than two frames. "At the same time, every outing, you learn from every outing. Tonight is going to be one of those where you go through it and you learn from the experience."

The trio of King, Schmidt and García won't be united at the big-league level just yet, but it's safe to say this club has a bright future in the form of right-handed starting pitching.

