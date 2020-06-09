InsideThePinstripes
This Top MLB Draft Prospect is Drawing Comparisons to Yankees' James Paxton

Max Goodman

This top prospect may not be available for the Yankees when they make their first-round pick in the MLB Draft on Wednesday, but this week he drew a comparison to one of New York's best starters. 

Asa Lacy, a southpaw from Texas A&M, is projected to go to the Miami Marlins with the No. 3 selection. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel said Lacy's game is very similar to that of left-hander James Paxton.

Both Lacy and Paxton are big lefties with premium power stuff headlined by a mid-90s heater and slider. While Lacy has been healthy thus far, there is a little worry that he might not be a perennial 200-inning starter, which has also limited Paxton's career.

The pair of left-handed hurlers are both listed at 6-foot-4. Both have the arsenal to be an ace of the staff at the big-league level when healthy. 

Here's more on Lacy from The Athletic's Keith Law, who ranks the southpaw as this draft class' third-rated prospect.

Lacy separated himself from the rest of this year’s very strong college pitching crop in the brief spring season, showing he could hold 93-94 mph deep into games, touching 98 mph, with a plus changeup and above-average slider. Lacy’s got a great starter’s build and his delivery works, with a big step-over stride and good timing. He works well to both sides of the plate, although his command and control are still inconsistent; the ability to reach back for 97-98 mph is great, but his stuff is good enough that he could just hold 92-93 mph all game and probably throw better strikes. If he’d had a full spring, and kept this up, more people would likely see him as a candidate to go 1-1. If there’s a future No. 1 starter in the class, I think it’s him.

This spring – in a campaign truncated by the novel coronavirus pandemic – Lacy showed why he's the top-rated arm in this year's draft class. The left-hander from Texas was 3-0 in four starts with a dazzling 0.75 ERA.

Further, he was one of the best in the country at striking hitters out. Through 24 frames, he had 46 punch outs – tied for the fifth-most strikeouts in the nation. In Paxton's final season at the University of Kentucky, back in 2009, he ranked 17th in the NCAA with 115 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched. 

To put that into perspective, had the season continued, Lacy was on pace for 150 strikeouts in 78 1/3 frames. 

Again, as much as the Yankees need left-handed starting pitching in its farm system – as the organization has just one left-hander in the club's pool of top 30 prospects, ranked by MLB Pipeline – Lacy won't be available. The odds of a player of Lacy's caliber slipping to the very end of the first round are slim to none. 

Here's a highlight of one of Lacy's spectacular collegiate performances: a three-hit shutout against Mississippi State in 2019. You be the judge. How similar do his delivery and off-speed pitches look compared to that of James Paxton?

