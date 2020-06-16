Yankees Reveal Biggest Challenge Scouts Faced During Shortened, Digital MLB Draft

In the days after this year's MLB Draft, Yankees' Vice President of Domestic Amateur Scouting Damon Oppenheimer has had some time to look back.

The 2020 MLB Draft, and weeks leading up to the selection of the first overall pick, were unlike any other in the history of the sport. Shortened to just five rounds – rather than a typical total of 40 – scouts and draft-day teams across the league were forced to make a plethora of adjustments.

When it comes to the biggest challenge of this year's draft cycle, Oppenheimer revealed that a lack of human interaction made everyone's job a whole lot tougher. Communicating with these prospects face to face is a part of his work he "sure missed."

"It was a lot different [this year] because it lacked the personal side and the camaraderie that the team of scouts we have here is used to having," he explained on a conference call late last week, praising those scouts for the job they did amid unprecedented circumstances. "We are so used to coming to Tampa, seeing everybody's face, just the interaction that you're able to have with the guys as the team is everybody's kind of coming together to work, and bring their final piece of work together."

New York was still able to put together a draft class that the club is "excited" about. The Yankees added three talented college players on draft day – missing out on two picks after signing Gerrit Cole in the offseason – before adding a group of prospects as undrafted free agents.

READ: Yankees' undrafted free agent tracker

Despite the obstacles presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has kept the sport dormant for three months (and counting), Oppenheimer disclosed that he and his team of scouts actually learned more about the prospects on their radar than usual. Between endless prep work and countless Zoom calls, they were ready to make the most of a unique situation.

"It was definitely not as comfortable for us to make some of the selections that we were looking at that were on our board so that part was unique to us," Oppenheimer explained. "We did all this work on these guys and we did really conscious work in the summer and the fall, and then combined it with the data that we have had and incorporated that."

READ: Yankees make farm system's biggest strength even stronger With MLB Draft, undrafted free agents

That said, not being able to interact in person with these phenoms since the fall or summer turned the draft and subsequent signing period into a bit of an educated guessing game.

"The fact that you didn't get to see him with your eyes, interact with their teammates and do some of the things like see how much some of them had grown, put on weight from the time you made evaluations on them in the summer, that made it hard and made a little more guessing to it," he said. "But we did the best we could with it."

The best they could do earned the Bombers some mixed reviews from MLB Draft experts. Nonetheless, Oppenheimer is already looking onward to next summer, hoping he and his team can get "back to normal."

"I hope like heck that we're back to normal business and we're able to get it to where everybody's together again next year and seeing faces and being able to do it that way," he said, longingly.

Before the 2021 MLB Draft, it's safe to assume procedure will return to its traditional format when it comes to scouting and recruitment for Oppenheimer and his staff. Then again, who knows. With looming concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic's potential second wave, and deteriorating negotiations between the league and players union regarding a return to play this season, all we can do – as Oppenheimer said – is hope like heck.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees