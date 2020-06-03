InsideThePinstripes
Pros and Cons of Shortened MLB Draft for Yankees

Max Goodman

With the MLB Draft exactly one week away, it's time to break down how a revised format to accommodate the coronavirus-induced shutdown will impact the Yankees and the organization's farm system moving forward.

Early last month, it was revealed that this summer's draft would be cut down to five rounds. The monumental reduction – after last year's MLB Draft consisted of 40 rounds – came to fruition as a way for teams to shrink costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Therefore, teams will have draft classes in 2020 far smaller than any preceding year. For a team like the Yankees, however, this truncated format on paper has even more of a negative impact.

After signing Gerrit Cole this offseason – reeling in the hottest commodity on the free-agent market – the Bombers forfeited the organization's second and fifth-round selections of this year's draft. 

While other teams can fully utilize all five rounds to secure as much talent as possible despite unprecedented circumstances, New York will be limited to just three total selections. All the Yankees have to work with are a pick in the first round – No. 28 overall – and selections in the third and fourth rounds. 

In 2019, New York picked up 41 total players across 40 rounds. Next week, they will pick three. That's a 93 percent decrease in potential prospects brought into the organization. 

As SI MLB's Matt Martell points out in the video above, out of the 1,400-plus players to appear in a Major League game last year, just under half (46 percent) were selected after the fifth round in past MLB Drafts. That's a substantial portion of big leaguers that wouldn't have been picked up had this truncated MLB Draft format been used in previous years.

In the Yankees system alone, plenty of future big leaguers have been selected after the fifth round – even a handful of key contributors on the Bombers' current 40-man roster were picked after this curtailed window.

Here's where this shortened format turns into a positive for the Yankees, potentially outweighing the loss of all those picks. 

The caveat to the league's decision to shorten the draft is that teams will have an opportunity to select an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents during a designated signing period. 

That said, depending on how teams approach the next few months financially, clubs may choose to bring in a large group of players that would have otherwise been selected in the draft. 

From a player projected to be picked at the top of the sixth round, all the way to the low-level prospects that would've been called in the final few rounds, anyone available after the fifth round's final pick is on an even playing field. 

To keep this process fair between all 30 big-league clubs, each signing will be capped at $20,000. With the draft-day bonus equal, these phenoms who elect to sign can be recruited based upon organizational fits and personal preference. 

There are plenty of factors that go into those decisions, as is the case with free agency at the big-league level, but consider this question. If you're choosing to sign with a team for a uniform bonus – meaning these prospects will earn the same financially regardless of which team they choose – why not pick the Yankees?

Perhaps they grew up Yankees fans, locally or dispersed across the country. Maybe they want to be a part of New York's organization because of the history, player development and culture. Or, a prospect wants to be a part of a farm system with an end goal of making a big-league roster that appears to be set for contention for years to come. 

Everything considered, an offer from the New York Yankees warrants a player's attention and could potentially outweigh interest from lower-tier franchises. 

Of course, there's no way to know yet if those players that take $20,000 from New York will end up in the big leagues. Perhaps the Bombers elect to reserve funds for a different expenditure. Plus, these players aren't mandated to sign after this year's truncated draft – they can always return to school or bide their time until 2021.

Either way, players that would have otherwise been selected in rounds six through 40 will be available to each and every Major League club. It's feasible New York could come away with several prospects they wouldn't have been able to secure had traditional draft-day procedures been in effect. 

