Yankees MLB Draft Preview: Which Prospect is New York Projected to Pick?

In just a few hours, the Yankees will be on the clock with the No. 28 overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. Which top prospect will New York take?

All 30 big-league clubs must make an adjustment when putting together this year's draft class. Rather than a traditional 40 rounds, this year's unprecedented draft – kicking off Wednesday night – will feature just five.

For New York, an organization that has only three picks in this year's truncated format – forfeiting two selections in the process of signing Gerrit Cole this offseason – the stakes are even higher.

While it's clear which top prospects will come off the board in the first few selections, projections vary when it comes to the end of the first round. Mock drafts leading up to Day 1 of the draft have the Yankees picking anywhere from high school middle infielders to proven collegiate hurlers.

Here's the latest regarding New York's plans for its lone first-round pick:

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN had been consistent with his prediction on who the Yankees would pick through his first two mock drafts. McDaniel had right-hander Bobby Miller as the Bombers' first-round pick – a talented, hard-throwing starter from the University of Louisville.

On Wednesday morning, however, McDaniel listed a new name – another right-handed arm from the ACC. ESPN's draft guru has the Yankees picking Slade Cecconi out of the University of Miami.

"The Yankees are all over Cecconi and Bobby Miller, so I'd bet one of them is the pick here," McDaniel explained in his mock draft. "There's also some interest in [Clayton] Beeter and [Carson] Tucker."

Tucker, younger brother of Pirates' rising star Cole Tucker, was listed as New York's prospect of choice in a slate of predictions from Mike Axisa of CBS Sports. Beeter, a right-hander from Texas Tech, has been a name tied to the Bombers in the past as well.

The Athletic's Keith Law gave the edge to Miller in his final draft-day projections, but explained New York is eyeing "college hitters."

Perhaps that same logic influenced Jim Callis of MLB.com to place backstop Austin Wells from the University of Arizona as the Yankees' first-round pick in his latest mock draft. His colleague, Jonathan Mayo, listed Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin as the prospect bound to don pinstripes.

While both those two are college hitters, both Callis and Mayo name dropped Ed Howard. The shortstop from Mount Carmel HS (Chicago) will likely be selected far earlier than No. 28, but if he happens to slip through the cracks, expect the Yankees to pounce.

"The Yankees would prefer a bat here and if Howard is gone, they could pursue their affinity for offensive-minded catchers like Wells," Callis wrote. "Other potential targets include [second baseman Justin] Foscue, [catcher Dillon] Dingler, Loftin and Tucker. Miller might be their preference among the college right-handers."

Long story short, New York has plenty of players on its radar. What may end up making the Bombers' decision is how the teams ahead of them act. Again, the overall consensus among experts is New York will look to a proven position player at No. 28, but the value of those remaining on the board will dictate which name they call.

Coverage of the first round of the MLB Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and MLB Network. Then, rounds two through five will play out Thursday evening, starting at 5 p.m. ET (on ESPN2 and MLB Network).

The Yankees will fill out the remainder of its 2020 class with the No. 99 selection in the third round and No. 129 pick in the fourth.

