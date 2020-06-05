InsideThePinstripes
Experts Say Yankees Will Take This Right-Hander at No. 28 in MLB Draft

With only a few days remaining until the 2020 MLB Draft, experts across the country are beginning to file their final mock drafts. 

Set to make the No. 28 overall selection on Wednesday, New York will have plenty of highly-touted ballplayers on the board to choose from. With countless talented options at their disposal, and no clear-cut favorites as is the case at the top of the first round, usually mock drafts will have different names listed for each club.

In this case, however, two different MLB Draft experts made identical predictions. Both Keith Law of The Athletic and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN listed Bobby Miller – a right-hander from the University of Louisville – as the Yankees' first-round selection.

Miller was picked in the 38th round by the Baltimore Orioles back in 2017. The Illinois product elected to play college ball at Louisville, quickly developing into one of the powerhouse's most reliable weekend starters. 

Last year, in his sophomore season, Miller went 7-1 with a 3.83 ERA across 80 frames. Some of his best work came this spring, as the flamethrower was 2-0 in four starts with a stellar 2.31 ERA. He had struck out 34 in just 23 1/3 innings pitched. 

College baseball fans out there will surely recognize Miller's name from his spectacular performance in an NCAA super-regional playoff. Miller took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against East Carolina.

Here's an excerpt from McDaniel and Law's respective mock drafts on why they think the 21-year-old is a good fit in the Bombers' system.

Miller was also one of the players who made the biggest gains on draft boards this spring, showing velocity sitting in the 94-98 mph range and hitting 99, mixing in an above-average slider and throwing strikes, though his longer arm action and the quality of those strikes cause some to project him in the bullpen – from McDaniel's 2020 MLB Mock Draft 1.0

Miller has been overshadowed a bit by teammate [Reid] Detmers but is getting some first-round attention from teams in the 20s, especially the Yankees, who like the plus life on his mid-90s fastball – from Law's 2020 MLB mock draft: First-round projection 3.0

Picking Miller at No. 28 would fall in line with a first-round draft strategy New York has utilized two times in the last five years.

Selecting a right-handed starter – already proven at the collegiate level – is exactly what the Bombers did with their first pick in 2015 (James Kapreilian) and 2017 (Clarke Schmidt).

That said, right-handed pitching is already the strength of the Yankees' farm system. Per MLB Pipeline, six of the Yankees' top ten prospects are righty hurlers. That includes Schmidt and Deivi Garcia, who round out the club's top three (behind 17-year-old sensation Jasson Dominguez).

In that sense, perhaps seeking out a southpaw in the first round – an under-represented position within the Bombers' farm system – would be better served.

READ: Pros and Cons of Shortened MLB Draft for Yankees

Then again, as noted by McDaniel in a previous piece highlighting each team's biggest needs and best fits, the Yankees tend to draft based on value. If a player like Miller is still on the board at No. 28, he'll be hard to pass up on. 

Miller is ranked by MLB.com as the 26th rated prospect in this year's draft class – one slot behind fellow right-hander Bryce Jarvis, who the Yankees took in the 37th round of last year's draft.

