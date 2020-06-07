Yankees Eyeing Baylor Shortstop Nick Loftin With First-Round Pick?

When the Yankees are on the clock with the 28th overall pick of this year's MLB Draft on Wednesday, plenty of talented prospects will still be on the board.

In recent years, New York's draft-day strategy for the organization's first-round selection has been constant. Since 2015, out of six overall first-round picks, New York has drafted up the middle each time (one catcher, one outfielder, two pitchers and two shortstops).

Whether or not the Bombers go to starting pitching this time around remains to be seen – as plenty of collegiate arms will be available – but one expert is predicting New York will take a shortstop with their first pick on Wednesday.

Nick Loftin, from Baylor University, was slotted in at No. 28 by MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo in his most recent mock draft this past week.

Mayo explained that the 21-year-old's "ability to stick at shortstop as a college performer" will be a catalyst in keeping his name high on the Yankees' draft board.

Before kicking off his junior year this spring – cut short due to the novel coronavirus pandemic – Loftin had produced back-to-back seasons with an average above .300. In his sophomore season at Baylor, the shortstop hit .323 across 53 games while striking out just 17 times.

His ability to put the ball in play and provide reliable defense at his position were key components in Keith Law's analysis on Loftin. Here's what The Athletic's draft expert had to say about this shortstop:

Loftin is a very steady shortstop who rarely strikes out, succeeding despite lacking any real plus tools. He’s punched out in less than 10 percent of his plate appearances across his college career, doing the same on the Cape, with no power at all, but with a really good, sound swing that should continue to produce high contact rates in pro ball. He’s not flashy at shortstop but will make all the plays expected of him, and there’s no expectation he’ll have to move to another position. He’s one of the safest bets in the draft, a definite major-leaguer and probably a regular at short, but without much upside either.

If New York is looking for a middle-infield power bat – like a Gleyber Torres, for instance – Loftin isn't necessarily their guy. He hit just six home runs in each of his first two seasons at Baylor, stroking a pair through 14 games of this spring's shortened campaign.

Then again, based on this clip, there's some serious pop in his right-handed swing – power strong enough to leave a big-league yard...

When it comes to rankings among the entire 2020 draft class, Loftin is listed a little lower on Law's draft board than No. 28. Law has Baylor's shortstop as the 52nd rated player in his latest top 100 prospects 'Big Board.'

Plus, picking another shortstop this year may be counterintuitive for New York moving forward. With the aforementioned Torres set to be the Bombers' shortstop of the future – and both first-round picks Kyle Holder (2016) and Anthony Volpe (2019) already in the Yankees' system, the club may be better served addressing a different position.

That doesn't mean he won't be strongly considered by the Bombers on Wednesday. Law's rankings were based upon "projected values" as professionals. Using the verbiage "definite major-leaguer" is certainly a good sign, but explaining that Loftin lacks "upside" may hurt his stock.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has Loftin going 26th to the Oakland Athletics in his latest mock draft. Bottom line, if Loftin is still on the board at No. 28, New York will surely give him some consideration.

