InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees Eyeing Baylor Shortstop Nick Loftin With First-Round Pick?

Max Goodman

When the Yankees are on the clock with the 28th overall pick of this year's MLB Draft on Wednesday, plenty of talented prospects will still be on the board.

In recent years, New York's draft-day strategy for the organization's first-round selection has been constant. Since 2015, out of six overall first-round picks, New York has drafted up the middle each time (one catcher, one outfielder, two pitchers and two shortstops). 

Whether or not the Bombers go to starting pitching this time around remains to be seen – as plenty of collegiate arms will be available – but one expert is predicting New York will take a shortstop with their first pick on Wednesday.

Nick Loftin, from Baylor University, was slotted in at No. 28 by MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo in his most recent mock draft this past week. 

Mayo explained that the 21-year-old's "ability to stick at shortstop as a college performer" will be a catalyst in keeping his name high on the Yankees' draft board.

Before kicking off his junior year this spring – cut short due to the novel coronavirus pandemic – Loftin had produced back-to-back seasons with an average above .300. In his sophomore season at Baylor, the shortstop hit .323 across 53 games while striking out just 17 times. 

His ability to put the ball in play and provide reliable defense at his position were key components in Keith Law's analysis on Loftin. Here's what The Athletic's draft expert had to say about this shortstop:

Loftin is a very steady shortstop who rarely strikes out, succeeding despite lacking any real plus tools. He’s punched out in less than 10 percent of his plate appearances across his college career, doing the same on the Cape, with no power at all, but with a really good, sound swing that should continue to produce high contact rates in pro ball. He’s not flashy at shortstop but will make all the plays expected of him, and there’s no expectation he’ll have to move to another position. He’s one of the safest bets in the draft, a definite major-leaguer and probably a regular at short, but without much upside either.

If New York is looking for a middle-infield power bat – like a Gleyber Torres, for instance – Loftin isn't necessarily their guy. He hit just six home runs in each of his first two seasons at Baylor, stroking a pair through 14 games of this spring's shortened campaign. 

Then again, based on this clip, there's some serious pop in his right-handed swing – power strong enough to leave a big-league yard...

When it comes to rankings among the entire 2020 draft class, Loftin is listed a little lower on Law's draft board than No. 28. Law has Baylor's shortstop as the 52nd rated player in his latest top 100 prospects 'Big Board.'

READ: ESPN, The Athletic list RHP Bobby Miller as Yankees' first-round selection in latest mock drafts

Plus, picking another shortstop this year may be counterintuitive for New York moving forward. With the aforementioned Torres set to be the Bombers' shortstop of the future – and both first-round picks Kyle Holder (2016) and Anthony Volpe (2019) already in the Yankees' system, the club may be better served addressing a different position. 

That doesn't mean he won't be strongly considered by the Bombers on Wednesday. Law's rankings were based upon "projected values" as professionals. Using the verbiage "definite major-leaguer" is certainly a good sign, but explaining that Loftin lacks "upside" may hurt his stock.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel has Loftin going 26th to the Oakland Athletics in his latest mock draft. Bottom line, if Loftin is still on the board at No. 28, New York will surely give him some consideration.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Without Nick Swisher's Departure, the Yankees Wouldn't Have Drafted Aaron Judge

The Yankees selected Aaron Judge 32nd overall in the 2013 MLB Draft. Without the departure of Nick Swisher, New York wouldn't have been able to pick Judge.

Max Goodman

Experts Say Yankees Will Take This Right-Hander at No. 28 in MLB Draft

MLB Draft experts predict the New York Yankees will select right-hander Bobby Miller from the University of Louisville with dits first-round pick.

Max Goodman

Derek Jeter Would've Moved out of New York City if Yankees Lost to Mets in 2000 World Series

Derek Jeter looked back on the 2000 World Series this week, telling YES Network that he would have left New York City had the Yankees lost to the Mets

Max Goodman

Yankees' 1961, 1998 Teams Eliminated Early in MLB Dream Bracket 2

The New York Yankees were unable to win back-to-back championships in the MLB Dream Bracket. The 1961 and 1998 Yankees were eliminated early in the tournament

Max Goodman

Sports Illustrated's New York Yankees Fantasy Baseball Preview

Which New York Yankees should you draft in fantasy baseball this year? Sports Illustrated breaks down the Yankees' fantasy sleepers, busts and breakouts.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Biggest MLB Draft Misses of the 2010s

The Yankees could have picked Walker Buehler or Blake Snell in past MLB Drafts. Here are four selections since 2010 that New York wishes they could re-do

Max Goodman

Pros and Cons of Shortened MLB Draft for Yankees

The New York Yankees will have just three picks in next week's shortened 2020 MLB Draft. Here's how the coronavirus-induced format will impact the Yankees.

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Quote Nelson Mandela in Response to Death of George Floyd

The New York Yankees posted a quote from Nelson Mandela to social media in response to the killing of George Floyd and protests across the United States

Max Goodman

James Paxton: 'Time To Listen, Learn, and Take Action'

New York Yankees' James Paxton addressed the killing of George Floyd, white privilege and the Black Lives Matter movement in a powerful Instagram post

Max Goodman

Derek Jeter: 'Time For Racial Hatred To End'

Derek Jeter spoke out about the killing of George Floyd with a powerful statement. Here's what the Yankees Hall of Famer and current Marlins CEO had to say.

Max Goodman