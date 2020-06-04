Yankees' Biggest MLB Draft Misses of the 2010s

With just six days to go until the 2020 MLB Draft, all 30 big-league clubs are wrapping up their scouting reports and finalizing which prospects they'd like to select when it's time to make their picks.

As we've seen in the past, however, drafting in Major League Baseball isn't easy. In the past decade alone, as was discussed in SI MLB's latest roundtable, several teams have made draft-day blunders that have left their franchise in what feels like indefinite rebuilds.

The stakes have been slightly lower for the Yankees by the time they're on the clock in recent years. In fact, the highest first-round selection the Bombers have made in the last ten years is at No. 16 overall two separate times.

While clubs like Seattle, Kansas City and San Diego wish they could have a do-over for their wasted selections early in the first round, New York hasn't had a pick in the top ten overall since 1992. They selected a shortstop named Derek Jeter sixth overall that year. You might've heard of him...

Here are four picks since 2010 that New York wishes they could have back, including a look at which stars the organization could have selected instead:

Dante Bichette Jr.

2011, Round: CA, Overall Pick: 51

In 2011, New York's first chance to make a selection came with the 51st overall pick. The Yankees chose third baseman Dante Bichette Jr, son of Dante Bichette (who played in the big leagues for 14 years) and older brother of Blue Jays' phenom Bo Bichette (who is set to be a thorn in the Yankees' side for years to come).

When Bichette went 2-for-2 with two home runs in big-league Spring Training the year after he was drafted, excitement about his future was high.

After that, however, New York's pick never panned out. Even if baseball runs in the family, Bichette has yet to make his Major League debut and departed from the Yankees' system after the 2017 season in free agency.

Perhaps the biggest reason this pick stings for New York is who was selected in the slot behind Bichette in the 2011 draft. With the 52nd overall pick, the Tampa Bay Rays selected Blake Snell, a future ace and Cy Young Award winner.

Tyler Hensley

2012, Round: 1, Overall Pick: 30

The Yankees picked Tyler Hensley – a right-handed pitcher from Edmond Santa Fe High School in Oklahoma – with the 30th overall selection in 2012.

Since then, Hensley has made only 16 appearances in the Minor Leagues after a multitude of injuries kept him off the mound. He last appeared in the Yankees' system in 2016.

Hensley pitched in the Frontier League two years ago and at 26 years old, could still end up in the big leagues someday. In retrospect for the Bombers, however, surely New York would have rather selected José Berríos, Joey Gallo, Lance McCullers Jr. or Matt Olson – who were all available at No. 30 – in his place.

James Kaprielian

2015, Round 1, Overall Pick 16

Yankees fans may recognize this name from the Sonny Gray trade with the Athletics back in 2017.

James Kaprielian was New York's first-round selection in the 2015 MLB Draft at 16th overall. The right-hander out of UCLA ended up receiving an invitation to Yankees Spring Training as a non-roster player in '16 and '17 before he was dealt to Oakland.

Kaprielian has pitched at the Triple-A level – making one start there for the Athletics' affiliate last season – but has yet to make his big-league debut.

Rather than this right-hander, New York could have selected hurlers Walker Buehler or Mike Soroka, who each finished in the top three in the race for NL Rookie of the Year in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Blake Rutherford

2016, Round: 1, Overall Pick: 18

Similar to Kaprielian, Blake Rutherford was shipped off in a trade in 2017 before he could don pinstripes at the big-league level.

After being selected by the Yankees with the 18th overall pick in '16, the lefty-swinging outfielder began to work his way up through the Bombers' system. Just over one year after draft day, Rutherford was part of the deal with the Chicago White Sox that brought Tommy Kahnle to the Bronx along with Todd Frazier and David Robertson.

From there, Rutherford has worked his way up to Double-A with the White Sox. As much as Rutherford may end up making it in the Majors, another lefty bat was taken off the board just two picks after the Yankees in 2016.

Gavin Lux – currently the second rated prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline – was picked up by the Dodgers with the 18th overall selection.

