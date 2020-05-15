InsideThePinstripes
Yankees' 1961, 1998 World Series Teams Headline 'MLB Dream Bracket 2: Dream Seasons'

Max Goodman

Could the Yankees win back-to-back championships in the span of just a few months? 

The second installment of the 'MLB Dream Bracket' makes it possible for the game's most storied franchise.

This simulated tournament is back with a Dream Seasons edition, pinning 64 of the best single-season teams in Major League Baseball history against each other. The tournament's first pitch will be "thrown" on May 21, stretching to a World Series on June 9.

Two entries from each big-league franchise are listed in addition to three Negro League teams (1931 Homestead Grays, 1942 Kansas City Monarchs and 1935 Pittsburgh Crawfords) and the 1994 Montreal Expos.

For New York, the 1961 and 1998 World Series winning clubs will compete to represent the American League in the bracket's finale. 

As was the case in the first-ever MLB Dream Bracket – where New York's all-time team battled its way to a title in dramatic fashion – results of each best-of-seven series will be produced by 'Out of the Park Baseball 21.' OOTP's simulation and strategy software is one of the most realistic on the market, the same used by Baseball-Reference in its daily simulation of the 2020 regular season. 

The bracket was designed using a duo of teams spread out across history, so a vast range of players from different eras could be featured. Save for the three Negro League teams, all clubs are from after World War II. All told, 92 Hall of Famers will be available when the Round of 64 begins next week.

New York opens with the following matchups:

  • 109-win '61 Yankees vs. '79 Los Angeles Angels 
    • Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle take on Rod Carew and Nolan Ryan 
  • 114-win '98 Yankees vs. '19 Tampa Bay Rays
    • Core Four up against TB's potent pitching staff

Here's a look at MLB's promotional video, posted to social media, as well as the bracket in full. 

Yup, it's possible for those two legendary Yankees single-season teams to face off in the Final Four should they both advance through their respective regions. Wouldn't that be fun to watch?

If you think you can fill this out and predict exactly how the bracket will transpire, head over to MLB.com and make your picks. A perfect bracket could get you an MLB prize pack...

