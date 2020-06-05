Yankees' 1961, 1998 Teams Eliminated Early in MLB Dream Bracket 2

After the Yankees' all-time team won the first installment of the 'MLB Dream Bracket' early last month, the Bombers had a chance to win back-to-back championships.

The Yankees' 1961 and 1998 World Series winning clubs were early favorites to contend for the title in the bracket-style tournament's sequel, the Dream Seasons edition.

As it turns out, however, both iconic teams fell short against equally historic competition. The '98 Yankees were ousted in just the second round while the '61 Bombers made it only one series further, falling in the Round of 16.

Here's a quick breakdown of how each team fared, and which all-time roster ended their run at simulated glory.

1998 Yankees

When including the postseason, no team has won more games in a single season in baseball history than the 1998 New York Yankees (125). That success, along with a roster filled to the brink with Yankees legends and future Hall of Famers, simply wasn't enough to defeat the 1942 Kansas City Monarchs in a second-round heartbreaking defeat.

New York was on the brink of elimination in Game 5, falling behind in part due to the performance of Hall of Fame hurler Satchel Paige. Victories in the series' fifth and sixth games – including a tenth-inning walk-off homer from Derek Jeter in Game 6 – extended this matchup to a seventh and final game.

Tied at zero heading into extra innings, a run-scoring double from Kansas City's Newt Allen in the 10th frame was the decisive blow in a devastating 1-0 Yankees loss.

The '98 Yankees, led by Jeter, Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada, had defeated the 2019 Tampa Bay Rays in the first round.

1961 Yankees

With the likes of Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris, it was hard not to expect that this Yankees ball club would end up among the final few teams standing in the second-ever MLB Dream Bracket.

The '61 Yankees roared out of the gates with a first-round sweep of the 1979 California Angels. New York's rotation of Ford, Ralph Terry, Bill Stafford and Rollie Sheldon were instrumental in holding the Angels' offense to less than two runs in each contest.

Next, the Bombers took down the 1931 Homestead Grays in six. Ford was unstoppable on the mound once again while Berra and Clete Boyer each slugged three home runs.

A familiar foe from another era, however, was the group that put an end to New York's title bid. The 2004 Boston Red Sox coasted past the '61 Yanks in five games.

David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Johnny Damon dominated pinstripe pitching, mashing two homers apiece.

As of Thursday evening, the bracket's final two teams are in the midst of the second Dream Bracket's World Series. The 1986 New York Mets are one win away from securing the title as the 2001 Seattle Mariners hope to claw back and tie the series with a win in Game 6.

To keep tabs on the final results of the MLB Dream Bracket's second installment, as well as in-depth recaps of each series along the way, head over to MLB.com by clicking here.

