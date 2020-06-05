InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees' 1961, 1998 Teams Eliminated Early in MLB Dream Bracket 2

Max Goodman

After the Yankees' all-time team won the first installment of the 'MLB Dream Bracket' early last month, the Bombers had a chance to win back-to-back championships.

The Yankees' 1961 and 1998 World Series winning clubs were early favorites to contend for the title in the bracket-style tournament's sequel, the Dream Seasons edition.

As it turns out, however, both iconic teams fell short against equally historic competition. The '98 Yankees were ousted in just the second round while the '61 Bombers made it only one series further, falling in the Round of 16.

Here's a quick breakdown of how each team fared, and which all-time roster ended their run at simulated glory.

1998 Yankees

When including the postseason, no team has won more games in a single season in baseball history than the 1998 New York Yankees (125). That success, along with a roster filled to the brink with Yankees legends and future Hall of Famers, simply wasn't enough to defeat the 1942 Kansas City Monarchs in a second-round heartbreaking defeat. 

New York was on the brink of elimination in Game 5, falling behind in part due to the performance of Hall of Fame hurler Satchel Paige. Victories in the series' fifth and sixth games – including a tenth-inning walk-off homer from Derek Jeter in Game 6 – extended this matchup to a seventh and final game. 

Tied at zero heading into extra innings, a run-scoring double from Kansas City's Newt Allen in the 10th frame was the decisive blow in a devastating 1-0 Yankees loss. 

The '98 Yankees, led by Jeter, Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada, had defeated the 2019 Tampa Bay Rays in the first round.

READ: Derek Jeter would've moved out of New York City if the Yankees lost to the Mets in the 2000 World Series

1961 Yankees

With the likes of Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris, it was hard not to expect that this Yankees ball club would end up among the final few teams standing in the second-ever MLB Dream Bracket.

The '61 Yankees roared out of the gates with a first-round sweep of the 1979 California Angels. New York's rotation of Ford, Ralph Terry, Bill Stafford and Rollie Sheldon were instrumental in holding the Angels' offense to less than two runs in each contest. 

Next, the Bombers took down the 1931 Homestead Grays in six. Ford was unstoppable on the mound once again while Berra and Clete Boyer each slugged three home runs.

A familiar foe from another era, however, was the group that put an end to New York's title bid. The 2004 Boston Red Sox coasted past the '61 Yanks in five games.

David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez and Johnny Damon dominated pinstripe pitching, mashing two homers apiece. 

READ: New York Yankees' All-Time Team Wins 'MLB Dream Bracket'

As of Thursday evening, the bracket's final two teams are in the midst of the second Dream Bracket's World Series. The 1986 New York Mets are one win away from securing the title as the 2001 Seattle Mariners hope to claw back and tie the series with a win in Game 6.

To keep tabs on the final results of the MLB Dream Bracket's second installment, as well as in-depth recaps of each series along the way, head over to MLB.com by clicking here.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derek Jeter Would've Moved out of New York City if Yankees Lost to Mets in 2000 World Series

Derek Jeter looked back on the 2000 World Series this week, telling YES Network that he would have left New York City had the Yankees lost to the Mets

Max Goodman

Sports Illustrated's New York Yankees Fantasy Baseball Preview

Which New York Yankees should you draft in fantasy baseball this year? Sports Illustrated breaks down the Yankees' fantasy sleepers, busts and breakouts.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Biggest MLB Draft Misses of the 2010s

The Yankees could have picked Walker Buehler or Blake Snell in past MLB Drafts. Here are four selections since 2010 that New York wishes they could re-do

Max Goodman

Pros and Cons of Shortened MLB Draft for Yankees

The New York Yankees will have just three picks in next week's shortened 2020 MLB Draft. Here's how the coronavirus-induced format will impact the Yankees.

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Quote Nelson Mandela in Response to Death of George Floyd

The New York Yankees posted a quote from Nelson Mandela to social media in response to the killing of George Floyd and protests across the United States

Max Goodman

James Paxton: 'Time To Listen, Learn, and Take Action'

New York Yankees' James Paxton addressed the killing of George Floyd, white privilege and the Black Lives Matter movement in a powerful Instagram post

Max Goodman

Derek Jeter: 'Time For Racial Hatred To End'

Derek Jeter spoke out about the killing of George Floyd with a powerful statement. Here's what the Yankees Hall of Famer and current Marlins CEO had to say.

Max Goodman

MLB's Brightest Stars in New York Speak Out Over George Floyd Killing

New York Mets and Yankees stars Pete Alonso, Marcus Stroman and Giancarlo Stanton voiced their opinion on George Floyd's killing and protests across the nation

Max Goodman

25 Most Memorable Hits of Derek Jeter's Career

Derek Jeter recorded his first Major League hit 25 years ago. Honor the Yankees legend and Hall of Famer with 25 of the most memorable hits of Jeter's career

Max Goodman

Derek Jeter's MLB Debut, First Stint With the Yankees, Didn't Go As Planned

Derek Jeter made his New York Yankees debut 25 years ago. Relive the Hall of Famer's first stint in the Major Leagues, a two-week span that didn't go as planned

Max Goodman

by

wandasuesmith