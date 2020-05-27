How Much Would Gerrit Cole, Yankees' Stars Make After Pay Cuts in Latest MLB Proposal

When Gerrit Cole signed with the Yankees this offseason, he agreed to a deal worth $324 million. His contract's average annual value of $36 million is the most in Major League Baseball history.



Within MLB's latest proposal, amid ongoing negotiations to bring baseball back during the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has proposed that Cole would make approximately $8 million in 2020.

MLB presented a sliding-scale economic proposal to the players union on Tuesday. Within the proposal, the league's highest-paid players would take the most substantial pay cuts.

Here's a look at the exact figures of the significant pay cuts that circulated on social media Tuesday evening, first reported by Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

For the Yankees, 11 players are under contract to receive more than $10 million had the 2020 season been played in full. That includes three players with salaries north of $20 million: Cole ($36M), Giancarlo Stanton ($26M) and Masahiro Tanaka ($23M).

Although these proposed salary reductions are poised to trim down the salaries of the highest-paid players the most, those with lower salaries will be affected as well.

With those numbers in mind, take a look at what some Yankees would make. The following chart encompasses both sides of the spectrum, with all financial tiers in between, with figures proportionate to the nearest round number in Passan's initial report:

Player on Yankees Original Salary for full season in 2020 Salary in MLB's proposal for 2020 (approximately) Gerrit Cole $36M $8.06M Giancarlo Stanton $26M $6.02M DJ LeMahieu $12M $3.54M Aaron Judge $8.5M $2.51M Gary Sánchez $5M $1.64M Gio Urshela $2.48M $1.07M Gleyber Torres $675.5K $314.1K Kyle Higashioka $579.2K $269.3K

For instance, Aaron Judge is expected to make $8.5 million this year. Using the proposed sliding scale value for salaries worth $10 million ($2.95M), Judge would end up with $2.51M.

That means that Cole – who would make $18 million in half a season, as this proposal is set to include an 82-game truncated campaign – would be taking more than a 50 percent pay cut.

Later on Tuesday evening, Passan presented the economic scale showing the distribution of what percentage of players' original salary figures will be cut depending on how much each player is making.

This doesn't include potential postseason bonuses and is, of course, subject to change as negotiations continue this week and beyond.

“We made a proposal to the union that is completely consistent with the economic realities facing our sport," MLB said in a statement regarding its initial proposal. "We look forward to a responsive proposal from the MLBPA.”

Whether or not MLB believes the cuts are in line with the present financial situation due to the coronavirus, in order for these figures to become reality, the MLBPA will need to approve MLB's proposal.

A sign that this isn't going to happen, however, is that the players union was "very disappointed" regarding the "massive" pay cuts, per The Athletic's Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal.

Across the league, six players were expected to make $35 million or more and thus would face the steepest cuts. That includes Angels' star Mike Trout ($37.7 million) and Nationals' ace Max Scherzer ($35.9 million). 47 big leaguers are under contract to make $20 million or more in 2020.

Major League Baseball has been dormant since Spring Training was shut down due to the coronavirus in mid-March and the regular season was subsequently postponed and has yet to begin. Opening Day was originally scheduled for two months ago Tuesday, on March 26.

Only time will tell if the players accept the cuts or if MLB will need to revise their economic plan in order for baseball to return in 2020.

