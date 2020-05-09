InsideThePinstripes
Support Your Favorite MLB Team While Helping Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Max Goodman

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, wearing a mask on your face is a must when going outside. 

Why not support your favorite team while doing so?

Fanatics and Major League Baseball unveiled a new line of MLB face coverings with different designs of your favorite team's logos. 

Packs of these masks, including all three designs, are listed at $24.99 on the MLB section of Fanatics' website. You can also purchase one individual face covering for $14.99.

If you're not a baseball fan, don't worry. Fanatics is also selling face coverings featuring logos from the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS and WNBA. 

In March, Fanatics and MLB partnered to use big-league jerseys to make masks and gowns for those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. 

READ: Yankees Uniform Material Used to Manufacture COVID-19 Protective Masks, Gowns

Those materials – made from the exact fabric that players wear on the field – were distributed to hospitals and emergency personnel in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

Fanatics prefaces on their website that these masks available for sale are not the same quality as the shields that were donated to healthcare workers. 

"This product is not a medical device," the company warns in the "details" section of the product. "It is not intended to be personal protective equipment and should not be used by healthcare professionals or used in a healthcare/clinical environment or setting. The product is not intended to prevent or protect from any form of illness or disease (or otherwise)."

Fanatics is also responsible for the 'ALL IN Challenge,' a fundraiser featuring donations of prized possessions and offerings of once-in-a-lifetime experiences from athletes, celebrities and more. 

In fact, all proceeds from sales of these MLB-themed face coverings will go directly to the All In Challenge Foundation.

The Yankees, as an organization, revealed their participation in this initiative last week, joining Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Aaron Judge and more Yankees greats aiming to raise money for those in need. 

WATCH: New York Yankees Family Raises Money, Makes Donations For Those Affected by Coronavirus Pandemic

