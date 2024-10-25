MLB Insider Believes Yankees Have This World Series Advantage
Las Vegas oddsmakers have the Los Angeles Dodgers as a slight favorite over the New York Yankees in the World Series.
But one MLB insider believes the Yankees will be the ones celebrating their 28th championship when all is said and done.
In his New York Post article on Thursday, Jon Heyman outlined why the Yankees are his choice to win the World Series this year. Never mind the star studded bats, in Heyman’s eyes it all comes down to pitching, particularly the starting rotation for each squad.
“Really, it’s a wonder the Dodgers made it this far with these sort of pitching problems," Heyman wrote.
It has been the one chink in the Dodgers’ armor all season and one that for the most part, the offense has been able to cover up. In the playoffs, the Dodgers have had to turn to their bullpen for three games, two against the Mets and once against the Padres.
The Dodger’s rotation has scuffled through short outings and has allowed 25 runs in eight starts in this year’s playoffs. Jack Flaherty has a playoff ERA of 7.04, Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s is 5.11, and Walker Buehler’s is 6.00. Manager Dave Roberts has already said the team will throw at least one bullpen game during the World Series.
For the Yankees, Heyman noted that the team could have up to six potential starters on their World Series roster if they include Marcus Stroman and a returning Nestor Cortes. Every starter except Carlos Rodon is light on innings this season, giving the Yankees a distinct advantage on the mound.
Heyman finished the article strongly stating why he believes the Yankees will emerge victorious in the most talked-about Fall Classic in recent memory.
“No one’s feeling perfect at this stage, but a rotation of Gerrit Cole, Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil looks like a winner when compared to a Dodgers rotation that’s in shambles and will prove to be their undoing," Heyman wrote.
The Yankees give the ball to their ace, Cole, who will take the mound for Game 1 on Friday, October 25th at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.