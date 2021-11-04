MLB Insider Says Yankees Will Address These Four Positions This Offseason

Everyone knows the Yankees are going to target a shortstop this winter, but what about upgrades at these other three positions?

After another premature postseason exit, the Yankees have some work to do this offseason.

Everyone knows New York is going to address the shortstop position this winter. With several superstars available, and Gleyber Torres moving to second base, it's just a matter of which big name general manager Brian Cashman elects to pursue.

But shortstop isn't the only position on this team's to-do list.

One MLB insider mentioned four different spots on the diamond that he expects New York to address in the coming months before the 2022 MLB season begins.

"Yankees fans, put your seatbelts on because the Bronx Bombers are going to do everything they can to land one of the elite shortstops (Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story) in free agency," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote on Wednesday. "I’m hearing they also would like to improve at catcher and in center field, and want to add another starting pitcher."

Whether or not they end up making trades or signings remains to be seen, but if Bowden's sources are correct, it's telling that New York hopes to make an improvement at catcher and in center field.

Both Gary Sánchez and Aaron Hicks are in line to start at those two positions respectively, if no moves are made. It's a team's job to always be on the lookout for better options—that's something that Cashman has harped on in the past—but does this mean the Yankees are comfortable parting ways with a player like Sánchez or Hicks?

An addition in the starting rotation wouldn't come as too much of a surprise. With Corey Kluber entering free agency, and Jameson Taillon beginning rehab to come back from his ankle injury, the depth in the starting staff is up in the air.

Pitchers like Nestor Cortes or Michael King could end up in the five-man rotation—and Luis Severino is likely to begin starting games again next spring—but other than Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery, how many internal options does this organization truly trust?

Besides, you can never have too much quality pitching.

All of these conversations are connected. There's only so much money to spend and if New York invests a chunk of change in a shortstop like Correa or Seager, it's tough to envision any other blockbuster signings.

Trades are another story and three of New York's best prospects play shortstop. Perhaps one of those rising stars could be used in a deal to reel in a new catcher or center fielder?

