MLB Insider Suggests Yankees Could Target Old Friend To Bolster Lineup
The New York Yankees will be one of the most talked about teams in baseball over the next month.
New York has struggled lately, but it shouldn't overshadow the fact that the Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball all season to this point. New York has a real chance to compete for a World Series title this season despite their recent struggles but adding around the trade deadline is absolutely necessary.
The Yankees need more depth in the infield who not only could help out defensively, but put the ball in play. New York hasn't gotten much offensive production out of the infield -- aside from shortstop Anthony Volpe -- and will be looking to add.
One player who was suggested as a possible option and could make a lot of sense is old friend Gio Urshela, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Tigers could sell. Jack Flaherty would be the big piece, but Mark Canha, Gio Urshela, and Andrew Chafin all could have value," Heyman said. "Could Urshela be of interest to the Yankees, who have infield issues?"
New York has been linked to Urshela already this season and a reunion makes sense. Urshela played the best baseball of his career as a member of the Yankees and he could help out all over the infield. He immediately would be an offensive upgrade and the Yankees have shown interest in a reunion in the past.
The Yankees need a boost and Urshela could provide it.
