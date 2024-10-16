MLB LCS Schedules/Results: When Do Yankees Play?
It's said that Cleveland rocks but that dreams are made in the concrete jungle that is New York.
Only one will ring true after the 2024 American League Championship Series, where the New York Yankees are doing battle with the Cleveland Guardians for the right to advance to the World Series.
Yankee fans certainly might enjoy the way the odds are stacking up: not only have they defeated Cleveland in their only ALCS get-together back in 1998, but there's also the potential of a Subway Series World Series that previously worked out in 2000: on the other side of the bracket, the New York Mets are currently engaged in coastal warfare with the Los Angeles Dodgers to see who gets to rep the National League in the Fall Classic.
Keep track of the LCS progress below ...
(All Times ET)
(*-If Necessary)
ALCS: (1) YANKEES vs (2) Cleveland
- Game 1 (@ New York): YANKEES 5, Cleveland 2
- Game 2 (@ New York): Tuesday, October 15, 7:38 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- Game 3 (@ Cleveland): Thursday, October 17, 5:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- Game 4 (@ Cleveland): Friday, October 18, 8:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- *Game 5 (@ Cleveland): Saturday, October 19, 8:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- *Game 6 (@ New York): Monday, October 21, 5:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
- *Game 7 (@ New York): Tuesday, October 22, 8:08 p.m., TBS/TruTV
YANKEES lead series 1-0
NLCS: (1) LA Dodgers vs (6) NY Mets
- Game 1 (@ Los Angeles): LA Dodgers 9, NY Mets 0
- Game 2 (@ Los Angeles): NY Mets 7, LA Dodgers 3
- Game 3 (@ New York): Wednesday, October 16, 8:08 p.m., FS1
- Game 4 (@ New York): Thursday, October 17, 8:08 p.m., FS1
- Game 5 (@ New York): Friday, October 18, 5:08 p.m., FS1
- *Game 6 (@ Los Angeles): Sunday, October 20, 8:08 p.m., FS1
- *Game 7 (@ Los Angeles): Monday, October 21, 8:08 p.m., Fox/FS1
Series tied 1-1