Yankees' President Randy Levine: Commissioner Manfred Should Say 'We're Finished Talking About the Number of Games'

Max Goodman

Negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA regarding baseball's restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic have forged ahead this week. In a matter of 48 hours, talks reached new lows before striding close to an agreement.

The latest to weigh in on the current status of the ongoing debate is Yankees team president Randy Levine, who hasn't shied away from giving his opinion on this matter in recent days. 

Levine said he spoke with commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday, explaining that as much as he has "respect" for the players, he's not so sure the two parties can reach an agreement regarding the number of games that will be played in 2020.

"I think the March 26 agreement recognized that [the commissioner has the right to set the schedule]," he explained to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich.  "So what I would do if I were commissioner — and what I advised him to do — was this: You have the players saying, ‘Where and when. We’re ready to play.’ We agreed to pay them 100 percent pro rata of their salary. So he should just say, ‘We’re finished talking about the number of games.'”

The latest proposal from the players union was for 70 games. That was in response to the league and owner's attempt at a compromise, proposing 60 contests will be played. 

Those proposals both consisted of concessions geared toward appeasing the opposite side. As Levine mentioned, the league agreed to include 100 percent pro rated salaries, a box that players have been asking to be checked for what feels like months. 

Players, meanwhile, agreed in principle to waive their right to file a grievance against their counterparts regarding these negotiations, while embracing an expanded postseason and universal designated hitter for years to come. 

The MLBPA even included the ability for teams to sell advertising on uniforms in its latest proposal, an additional means for owners and their franchises to make more money.

At the most elementary level, it seems fairly easy how the two sides can come to an agreement. With both parties taking steps closer across the board in negotiations, why not just split the difference in terms of how many games the season will include?

Considering the players' "when and where" movement on social media, their side is ready to go. Why not settle on 65 games and get this show on the road?

As Levine alluded to, however, it's not that simple. 

The union isn't all too thrilled with the league's proposal of 60 games as it's practically the same amount of contests that Manfred would impose if he wound up setting the schedule. In the March agreement that Levine mentioned, Manfred was given the power to implement a season of approximately 50 games.

Conversely, the league is hesitant to commit to more games as owners will lose out on millions for each contest played. Not to mention the fact that the league is eager to get to a postseason as quickly as possible because of lucrative television contracts. Plus, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, Manfred told players union head Tony Clark that a 70-game season would be "impossible" due to concerns of a second wave of the coronavirus.  

Although a matter of five games seems trivial – coming out to a series or two in the grand scheme of things – those games equate to far more in principle during negotiations. Both sides have taken steps closer but appear to be digging their heels into the ground as well.

