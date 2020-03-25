Celebrate 'Opening Day at Home' On Thursday By Watching These New York Yankees Classics

Although Major League Baseball games won't be played on Thursday – the day fans and players alike fans have been counting down to all offseason long – MLB has plans to make sure you can enjoy what would have been Opening Day from the comfort of your home.

In a full-day cross-platform viewing event, all 30 Major League teams will have at least one classic game shown across MLB’s digital properties (including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB was forced to postpone the 2020 regular season opener. This event is intended to invite fans to feel a sense of community and unity as though they are at the ballpark watching their favorite team start off a new campaign.

All the while, it underscores the importance of staying home and staying healthy to help contain the spread of the virus moving forward.

Fans of the Bronx Bombers will be able to watch two all-time Yankees games live, as well as one heartbreaking Game 7 defeat.

First, take a trip back to 1996 when a young shortstop by the name of Derek Jeter played in his first Opening Day.

Not only did the 21-year-old make a spectacular catch in this ballgame against the Cleveland Indians, but he crushed his first home run of the season – a campaign that would inevitably result in an American League Rookie of the Year Award.

That contest airs on MLB Network at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Later in the afternoon – with first pitch scheduled for approximately 3:00 p.m. ET – the Yankees and Red Sox match up in Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS live on Major League Baseball's Facebook channel.

The bitter rivals face off in a winner-takes-all contest at Yankee Stadium that comes down to one final swing of the bat. Plus, connecting everything to the current Yankees' roster, a familiar face is the hero to send New York back to the World Series for the sixth time in eight years.

If you're still yearning for Yankees baseball, no matter the result, here's three more games New York will be featured in.

On both Facebook live – as well as FS1 – Game 7 of the 2001 Fall Classic is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m. ET. The Arizona Diamondbacks may come out on top but it's an all-time game to satisfy your baseball needs.

At noon on Major League Baseball's Youtube page, watch Mike Trout's incredible 5-5 performance at Yankee Stadium from the 2018 season.

Finally – and this is only for Yankees fans with unrelenting mental fortitude – rewatch Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS (the beginning of Boston's historic comeback) on MLB's Facebook at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Still not enough Yankees baseball? Well, you're in luck.

Major League Baseball unlocked its expansive vault to fans last week. The entire 2018 and 2019 game archives are currently available and free to all fans through MLB.tv. That means all Yankees memorable performance, comebacks, shutouts and everything in between are at your fingertips. Hundreds of additional games are set to be added to YouTube in the coming weeks as well.

