Tommy Kahnle to Represent New York Yankees in 'MLB The Show Players League'

Do you miss watching the Yankees compete during the novel coronavirus pandemic?

There won't be any games played on the field for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, Major League Baseball and the Players Association announced a new league for fans to watch featuring some of the game's brightest stars and it's for a good cause.

The 'MLB The Show Players League' is the first-ever competitive MLB The Show tournament featuring big-league players. One representative from each Major League team will compete in this 30-player league.

The New York Yankees will be represented by right-hander Tommy Kahnle.

The rest of the pool of participants includes 11 All-Stars, five World Series Champions and eight players age 25 or younger. Each player will face every team one time – with 29 regular season three-inning games set to take place throughout the month of April. The top eight teams at the end of the season will advance to a Postseason and attempt to win a World Series.

Major League Baseball, the MLBPA and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) will donate $5,000 on behalf of each participant to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in their team's community.

The stakes grow as the competition reaches the championship round. The final participant standing, and inaugural World Series winner, will earn an additional $25,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club in his community. That's a total commitment of $175,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs in both America and Canada.

Fans will be able to watch games live and engage with their favorite players in a variety of viewing experiences. The league will be streamed live on MLB's social media accounts as well as any of the individual players' Twitch or Youtube pages. Game times and streaming information will be released periodically on MLB, MLBPA, MLB The Show and the players' Twitter accounts.

Not only is Kahnle known for his exuberant personality, but the right-hander is famous for being an avid gamer. He's the commissioner of the Yankees' Madden League (National Savages League). Kahnle lost in the Super Bowl in the NSL to fellow reliever Ben Heller.

