MLB Writer Reacts to Yankees Potentially 'Dodging Bullet' on MLB-Changing Signing
The biggest move the MLB witnessed last offseason was former New York Yankees' right fielder Juan Soto hopping on the Seven Train to Queens by signing a record-breaking contract with the New York Mets.
The monster 15-year $765 million deal broke the previous record for an MLB contract, which was set before the 2024 season when Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract.
The singing sent shockwaves through the MLB landscape, not only because of who Soto signed with, but because of the absurd amount of money he got.
After all, $51 million is a lot to invest into just one player every single season.
While it hurts to see one of the best players in the sport depart for a hated rival, is it possible the Yankees were able to come out on the other side a better team?
Alexander Wilson of Empire Sports Media thinks they might have, and he lays out his case in recent article.
The crux of the argument is that while losing out on a generational talent like Soto does hurt, he's only one player and baseball is in many ways the ultimate team sport.
Teams can have two or even three really good hitters, but if the rest of the roster is mediocre, that team is not going to go very far.
As such, it makes much more sense to allocate the $51 million it would have taken to sign Soto, and use that money to bring on several really good players that fill multiple holes instead of one.
This is exactly what the New York did, bringing in left-handed pitcher Max Fried on a long-term deal, and taking on outfielder Cody Bellinger's contract in a trade and signing first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
Wilson argues these collective moves offer far more value to the Yankees than only having Soto.
"In pure baseball math, Bellinger and Fried—two potential All-Stars—offer a better cost-to-impact ratio than one elite slugger," Wilson says. "Bellinger’s short-term deal with a player option in 2026 gives the Yankees flexibility, while Fried is locked in for the long haul to help stabilize the rotation for years."
It's hard to argue with the logic behind the argument.
New York had multiple holes to fill if they wanted to stay competitive, and committing the amount of money it would have taken to keep Soto would have left them unable to make meaningful additions elsewhere on the roster.
When adding in the recent injury of Gerrit Cole and the fact that these types of long-term contracts rarely pan out, there is a much more compelling case for letting Soto walk.
Even if he's one if the best hitters ever to take the field, there's a chance the Yankees benefitted from his decision to spurn them for their crosstown rival in the long run.