MLB Writer Shares Laughable Bold Prediction for Yankees Offense This Season
The early-season performance of the New York Yankees, overall, has been a mixed bag.
There are some areas they are struggling in, such as their starting pitching. Injuries decimated their depth and it is showing with how much the group is struggling.
Free agent signing Max Fried, who owns a 2.17 ERA across his first 10.1 inning with the franchise, is the only pitcher in the rotation with an ERA under 5.19.
Luckily, despite some injuries, the bullpen has been able to pick up the slack on the mound for the most part.
Despite those issues, the Yankees are still 6-5 out of the gate because they have been mashing at the plate.
New York has the most prolific offense in baseball right now, averaging 7.09 runs per game. They have a team slash line of .271/.346/.526, which ranks third, sixth and first, respectively, in the league.
Their 25 home runs hit are second most in the MLB behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have hit 26 but have also played 13 games compared to only 11 for the Yankees.
If there is one thing this New York squad looks like it is going to be able to do consistently, it is hit for power.
That is always going to be a strength when two-time MVP Aaron Judge is anchoring the lineup, but the team has other power threats beyond him.
Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. and shortstop Anthony Volpe could be the best power-hitting middle infield in baseball. They have already combined for eight home runs and each possesses 25/25 potential with their speed.
New York has received an unexpected power surge from backup outfielder Trent Grisham, who has hit three in 33 plate appearances. Ben Rice, who has assumed the designated hitter’s role with Giancarlo Stanton sidelined, is making hard contact consistently and can take advantage of the short porch in right field.
The same can be said about their big offseason acquisition of Cody Bellinger. Already showing improvements in swing speed, that should translate to more power at Yankee Stadium as well.
Veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, catcher Austin Wells and left fielder Jasson Dominguez all have power as well.
It would not be shocking to see nearly the entire starting lineup for the Yankees hit double-digit home runs this season, with half of them pushing into the 20s.
Given their roster construction, it makes the prediction that AJ Mass of ESPN shared about the team’s offensive production this season all the more bold.
He has predicted the Yankees will finish outside of the top 10 in the MLB in home runs hit.
“Never mind the fact that, aside from Aaron Judge, who could well hit 60, there's not a single other player on this team who is likely to hit more than 25. Yes, this team will win a ton of games, but they're simply not going to be anything special in the power department,” Mass wrote.
In two out of the last three seasons, New York led the league in home runs. Since 2016, the last time they weren’t inside the top 10, they have led the way in long balls four times.
It is a bold prediction indeed, but one that seems a bit laughable given the construction of the roster and the start they have gotten off to hitting homers.