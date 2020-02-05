InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

How Does The Mookie Betts Trade Impact The Yankees' Pursuit of a World Series Title in 2020?

Max Goodman

One of the best players in Major League Baseball swapped teams on Tuesday night in a three-team blockbuster trade. Our own Max Goodman stopped by SI TV this morning to discuss how the deal affects the Yankees.

After six seasons and four All-Star Game appearances in a Red Sox uniform, Mookie Betts has played his final game in Boston and no longer resides in the American League East. 

Betts, along with left-hander David Price, were both part of a trade Tuesday night that will reportedly ship the two teammates cross-country to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston received two prospects in return, including one from the Minnesota Twins, who were also involved in the transaction. 

Across his career, the star outfielder has played in 96 games against the Yankees, tied for second-most among all the team's he's faced. Even as the Red Sox have dealt a slew of off the field issues this offseason -- including parting ways with their manager Alex Cora due to his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal -- Betts' was poised to give pitchers in New York and the entire division fits once again in 2020. 

Instead, and in an effort by the organization's ownership to rid the club of his large contract, Betts' departure is a major step backwards from a competitive standpoint for this coming season, breaking the hearts of Red Sox fans who thought their club had a chance to contend in 2020.

From the Yankees' perspective, there's nothing to complain about as he packs his bags. It's what happens when he arrives with his new club -- and another aspect of the three-team trade -- that catches the organization's eye.

READ: Red Sox trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers isn't as beneficial for New York as it initially seems

Betts joins reigning National League Most Valuable Player Cody Bellinger in a lineup that helped the Dodgers to 106 victories in the regular season last year. Already one of the favorites to get to the World Series in 2020 -- which would be their third appearance in the last four seasons -- the Dodgers added a generational talent. He'll be prominently placed atop their batting order on Opening Day next month. 

The next time New York would have an opportunity to face Betts in his new threads is in Game 1 of the World Series -- could the Dodgers now be favored over the Bombers in a potential Fall Classic matchup after the addition of Betts?

Further, the third team of this mega trade just so happens to be the Yankees' biggest threat in the American League. The Minnesota Twins added right-handed hurler Kenta Maeda in this transaction, one of a handful of veteran starting pitchers the Twins have signed or re-upped this offseason.

We already know how good the Twins are on offense -- if their pitching continues to improve, where do they stack up against New York?

In the rest of the interview, Goodman addresses some questions internally that the Yankees are grappling with as Opening Day looms on the horizon. For more on the Yanks' outlook this season, keep it locked in here at Inside The Pinstripes for more thorough analysis.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Goodman: Red Sox Trading Mookie Betts Won't Be As Beneficial For The Yankees As It Seems

Mookie Betts' trade from the Red Sox to the Dodgers won't benefit the Yankees as much as it seems

Max Goodman

Reintroducing Sports Illustrated's New York Yankees Site: Inside The Pinstripes

Welcome to Inside The Pinstripes, home of Sports Illustrated's coverage of the New York Yankees

Max Goodman

Yankees To Open New Social Gathering Locations At Yankee Stadium in 2020

Open to see Yankee Stadium's newest social gathering locations, accessible for all fans at Yankees games

Max Goodman

Top Prospects and Offseason Acquisitions Headline List of Non-Roster Invites To Yankees' Spring Training

The Yankees announced a list of 19 non-roster players who will be invited to Spring Training. Read for who they are and how they factor into New York's plans.

Max Goodman

Current, Former Yankees Celebrate Super Bowl LIV in Miami This Weekend

Aaron Judge and CC Sabathia headline the group of Yankees spotted in Miami this weekend. Check out how they celebrated Super Bowl LIV.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gerrit Cole Ranked By MLB Network As Baseball's Third-Best Starting Pitcher

MLB Network lists the Yankees' ace two spots behind Jacob deGrom of the Mets, who earned the top spot. Rankings aside, is Gerrit Cole the best pitcher in baseball?

Max Goodman

Curtis Granderson Announces His Retirement: "It's been an honor to wear my socks high"

Former Yankees and Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson revealed on Friday he will retire after 16 MLB seasons

Max Goodman

AL East Offseason Breakdown: Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays added Hyun-Jin Ryu this offseason to a brand new pitching staff. How will the left-hander fare against the Yankees in 2020?

Max Goodman

Revisiting The Three-Team, Seven-Player Trade That Sent Curtis Granderson To The Yankees

In honor of his retirement, read for a review of the three-team trade in which the Yankees acquired Curtis Granderson

Max Goodman

Yankees Continue to Address Needs This Winter: What's Left On New York's Offseason To-Do List?

This offseason, the Yankees signed Gerrit Cole, bolstered their depth at catcher and re-signed Brett Gardner. What else does New York have to do before Opening Day?

Max Goodman