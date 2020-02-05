How Does The Mookie Betts Trade Impact The Yankees' Pursuit of a World Series Title in 2020?

One of the best players in Major League Baseball swapped teams on Tuesday night in a three-team blockbuster trade. Our own Max Goodman stopped by SI TV this morning to discuss how the deal affects the Yankees.

After six seasons and four All-Star Game appearances in a Red Sox uniform, Mookie Betts has played his final game in Boston and no longer resides in the American League East.

Betts, along with left-hander David Price, were both part of a trade Tuesday night that will reportedly ship the two teammates cross-country to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston received two prospects in return, including one from the Minnesota Twins, who were also involved in the transaction.

Across his career, the star outfielder has played in 96 games against the Yankees, tied for second-most among all the team's he's faced. Even as the Red Sox have dealt a slew of off the field issues this offseason -- including parting ways with their manager Alex Cora due to his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal -- Betts' was poised to give pitchers in New York and the entire division fits once again in 2020.

Instead, and in an effort by the organization's ownership to rid the club of his large contract, Betts' departure is a major step backwards from a competitive standpoint for this coming season, breaking the hearts of Red Sox fans who thought their club had a chance to contend in 2020.

From the Yankees' perspective, there's nothing to complain about as he packs his bags. It's what happens when he arrives with his new club -- and another aspect of the three-team trade -- that catches the organization's eye.

READ: Red Sox trading Mookie Betts to the Dodgers isn't as beneficial for New York as it initially seems

Betts joins reigning National League Most Valuable Player Cody Bellinger in a lineup that helped the Dodgers to 106 victories in the regular season last year. Already one of the favorites to get to the World Series in 2020 -- which would be their third appearance in the last four seasons -- the Dodgers added a generational talent. He'll be prominently placed atop their batting order on Opening Day next month.

The next time New York would have an opportunity to face Betts in his new threads is in Game 1 of the World Series -- could the Dodgers now be favored over the Bombers in a potential Fall Classic matchup after the addition of Betts?

Further, the third team of this mega trade just so happens to be the Yankees' biggest threat in the American League. The Minnesota Twins added right-handed hurler Kenta Maeda in this transaction, one of a handful of veteran starting pitchers the Twins have signed or re-upped this offseason.

We already know how good the Twins are on offense -- if their pitching continues to improve, where do they stack up against New York?

In the rest of the interview, Goodman addresses some questions internally that the Yankees are grappling with as Opening Day looms on the horizon. For more on the Yanks' outlook this season, keep it locked in here at Inside The Pinstripes for more thorough analysis.

