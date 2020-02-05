Goodman: Red Sox Trading Mookie Betts Won't Be As Beneficial For The Yankees As It Seems

At first glance, in the midst of a barrage of tweets on Tuesday night, Mookie Betts' departure from Boston to Los Angeles was reason for celebration amongst Yankees fans.

It's simple. One of the best players in the entire sport -- and the league's Most Valuable Player in 2018 -- is being shipped across the country. Better yet, to the National League.

Now, New York won't see Betts in the opposing dugout 19 times a year when the Bombers face the Red Sox. He won't wreak havoc at the top of Boston's batting order and his success during the regular season will be inconsequential when it comes to the Yankees quest to defend their AL East division title.

As more details on this mega, three-team trade flooded our timelines and we all had some more time to wrap our heads around the deal's implications, however, this reality set in:

The Red Sox trading Mookie Betts won't benefit the Yankees as much as you might think.

It was only a matter of time until Betts' tenure with the Red Sox came to an end.

Sure, he and Boston eventually reached an agreement to avoid arbitration -- a $27 million pact that set the record for the largest single-season deal for an arbitration-eligible player in baseball history -- but keeping him on the roster was bound to be a distraction.

Even with Mookie Betts, could the Red Sox have realistically dethroned New York atop the division in 2020? Did they have a better chance than the 96-win Tampa Bay Rays?

Besides, if Betts leaving the AL East is what had you jumping for joy Tuesday, it's worth noting he wasn't much of a force against the Yankees in 2019. In 19 games, Betts posted a .205 batting average, struck out 15 times and had a batting average on balls in play (BAbip) of .195. He punched out more times against the Yankees than any other team and his average was his second-worst, slightly better than his .190 clip against the Kansas City Royals.

Anything's possible between the lines, of course, but after the addition of Gerrit Cole -- combined with the infamous electronic sign-stealing scandal and firing of skipper Alex Cora -- all signals pointed to New York as the favorite to win the division.

The alternative was the Betts saga lingering and further detracting from Boston's shot at contention, playing out for the course of the 2020 regular season and ending with the star outfielder potentially walking in free agency next offseason. In that scenario, Boston gets nothing back -- rather than the reported return of young talent in this transaction.

That's all speculation. The rest of the trade's details, however, are where this starts to build momentum.

First off, the team that reeled in Betts, as well as left-hander David Price, is the front-runner to win the pennant in the National League. The Dodgers won 106 games in 2019 and save for Hyun-Jin Ryu's departure in free agency, heading into Spring Training their roster -- for the most part -- is the same.

They still have reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger. Still boast one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. And with phenoms like Gavin Lux, Will Smith and Dustin May sticking around despite some trade speculation, they're going to contend perennially. That's a fact.

After an abrupt exit in the postseason this past fall, to the future World Series champion Washington Nationals, Los Angeles is arguably even hungrier than they were for the prior two seasons where they lost in the World Series. Their projected lineup heading into 2020, with Betts, is beyond dangerous.

The goal for the Yankees is to win a World Series, correct? This deal took a generational talent out of the division, yes, but could directly contribute to New York falling short in their pursuit of title No. 28. They're on a crash course to face them in October -- only time will tell how those two franchises will stack up in a hypothetical Fall Classic matchup.

You're probably thinking, they've got to get to the World Series first, don't get too far ahead of yourself. Exactly. Remember that this is three-team deal -- that third team just so happens to be arguably New York's biggest threat in the American League.

As Betts and Price head to L.A., and touted outfielder Alex Verdugo packs his bags for Boston, the Minnesota Twins hopped in on the action and continued to address one of their weaknesses: starting pitching.

In exchange for a top prospect -- flamethrower Brusdar Graterol -- who will be sent to the Red Sox, the Twins acquire right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers.

Maeda isn't a name that'll oust Josh Donaldson as the Twins' biggest pick up this offseason, but the team that hit the most homers in baseball in 2019 (307, a major league record and one more than the Yankees last year as well) didn't need as much help on offense. Tuesday's acquisition joins a group of hurlers the Twins have signed this offseason (Homer Bailey, Rich Hill, Jhoulys Chacin, re-upping former Yankee Michael Pineda and now, Maeda) that have a collective upside, with each pitcher a big-league veteran, that could benefit the club more than bringing in one single big-name pitcher to their rotation would have.

That's not to say Kenta Maeda is a threat to single-handedly outduel Gerrit Cole in a playoff game. Plus, who knows how the Twins will play if they get to October in 2020 with their recent track record of 16 consecutive postseason losses. But if Betts doesn't get sent to L.A., the Twins pitching rotation doesn't get that much better.

For reference, Maeda had a 10-8 record last season with a 4.04 ERA in 37 games (26 starts). As always, however, you have to factor in a player's ceiling -- Maeda finished third in the race for AL Rookie of the Year in 2016, when he posted a 3.48 ERA in 32 games started and 175.2 innings pitched.

As the baseball world witnessed in 2019, no matter how good an offense can be, pitching still plays a monumental role in winning championships -- if the most high-powered offense in baseball from last season can improve on the mound, New York will be challenged.

At the end of the day, anything can happen in a seven game series. Betts could win NL MVP in 2020 and go ice cold in the playoffs and the Dodgers could lose in the first round again. The Twins could get swept in the first round. Even the Yankees, with all their lofty expectations, could run into a wall in October. But there's more to Tuesday's enormous deal than just a franchise player leaving his division.

Either way, we can all agree: this offseason has been historic.

