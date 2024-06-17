Nationals Breakout Star Could Be Traded Soon; Will Yankees Get Involved?
The New York Yankees' biggest need at this point in the season certainly is some help for the bullpen.
New York already has one of the best bullpens in baseball, but more depth down the stretch is a necessity. The Yankees currently have the fifth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.31.
The Yankees already have been linked to a handful of hurlers but one player New York fans should keep an eye on is Washington Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan. He has been fantastic this season and has "generated trade interest," according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Multiple Nationals players have generated trade interest ahead of next month's deadline, including Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, and Lane Thomas," Morosi said. "But at this point, it's not clear at all that they're going to sell. In fact, the Nats are tied for a playoff spot."
If Finnegan actually ends up being traded, the Yankees certainly should be getting involved in the sweepstakes. The veteran righty has appeared in 30 games so far this season for the Nationals and has a 1.78 ERA and 20 saves.
He is inexpensive financially and is under team control in 2025 as well, which certainly could help New York. The Yankees already have one star closer in Clay Holmes, but he will be a free agent at the end of the season and could end up leaving in free agency.
Landing Finnegan could help the Yankees down the stretch this season by adding another dynamic hurler to the mix while also securing the closer spot for 2025. Why not consider a move if he could be available?
