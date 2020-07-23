InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Report: Washington Nationals' Star Juan Soto Will Miss Opening Day Against Yankees After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — Washington Nationals' phenom Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night's opener against the New York Yankees, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

As Major League Baseball is set to make it's triumphant return — after a coronavirus-induced hiatus lasting nearly four months — all parties involved are reminded that although the sport is officially returning, we're still in the midst of a pandemic. 

Soto, 21, is one of the game's brightest young stars, playing a key role in leading the Nationals to a World Series title last fall.

While Thursday's night's pitching matchup remains intact — with Yankees' new ace Gerrit Cole set to face off with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer — Washington will be without its most dangerous presence in the club's order. 

Against the Houston Astros in the World Series last October, Soto hit three home runs,  including two blasts off Cole. He finished the series with a .333 batting average, leading the Nationals with nine total base hits.

In the 2019 season, Soto hit .282 with 34 home runs, 110 RBI and 110 runs scored over 150 games played. 

The Yankees enter Opening Day with two players sidelined with coronavirus as well.

All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman is still on the shelf as he continues to test positive for the virus. He was the lone member of the Yankees organization to receive a positive diagnosis while participating in the club's Summer Camp at Yankee Stadium. Chapman was immediately placed in self-quarantine once he learned he had contracted the virus.

In addition to Chapman, right-hander Luis Cessa is also not on the Yankees' Opening Day roster. He had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the conception of Spring Training's reboot back in his residence in Arizona. Cessa has since recovered and rejoined the Yankees at training camp, but is still building up to where he can be used in a game.

Finally, infielder DJ LeMahieu was reinstated off the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday afternoon. The club has yet to announce whether or not the leadoff man will be in the Yankees' lineup on Opening Day, but LeMahieu said earlier this week that it's a possibility. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'That's the Beauty of America': Yankees Support Kneeling During National Anthem, Discuss Plan For Opening Day

Members of the New York Yankees' organization, including Aaron Judge, support kneeling during national anthem and have discussed protesting on Opening Day

Max Goodman

Breaking Down the Yankees' Decision to Option Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery was optioned to the New York Yankees' alternate training site after an impressive showing at Summer Camp. Here's the reasoning behind the decision

Max Goodman

Masahiro Tanaka Takes 'Big Step Forward' After Line Drive Off Head; Here's When He Could Rejoin the Yankees' Rotation

New York Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka took a big step toward his return to the starting rotation, facing hitters for the first time since a line drive hit his head

Max Goodman

Yankees' Mike King Earns Big-League Roster Spot; New York Options Top Prospects Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt

While Yankees' right-hander Mike King was given a roster spot, New York optioned top prospects Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt. Here's more on the decisions

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Homers ... After Yankees Record Three Outs?

Aaron Judge hit a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in an exhibition game Monday night after the New York Yankees had already recorded three outs.

Max Goodman

'He's The Real Deal': Aaron Boone Praises This Yankees Slugger After Mammoth Homer

New York Yankees' slugger Mike Ford hit a long home run in Monday's exhibition game against the Phillies, earning high praise from his manager Aaron Boone.

Max Goodman

Judge, Yanks Flex Muscles With Home Run Barrage Against Mets

The New York Yankees hit five home runs against the Mets in an exhibition game on Sunday as the likes of Aaron Judge show they're in midseason form

Max Goodman

Yankees' 'MVP of Summer Camp' Is Playing His Way to an Opening Day Roster Spot

Thairo Estrada has been the best hitter at New York Yankees Summer Camp. Manager Aaron Boone says the utilityman is in play for an Opening Day roster spot

Max Goodman

How One Swing Silenced Aaron Judge's Injury Concerns Ahead of Opening Day ... For Now

New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge silenced injury concerns this week with a home run in an intrasquad

Max Goodman

Yankees' Depth On Full Display in Blowout Victory Over Mets in Exhibition Game

The New York Yankees beat the Mets in an exhibition game and depth carried the Yankees to victory, making Aaron Boone's pending roster decisions tougher

Max Goodman