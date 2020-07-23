Report: Washington Nationals' Star Juan Soto Will Miss Opening Day Against Yankees After Testing Positive For COVID-19

NEW YORK — Washington Nationals' phenom Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night's opener against the New York Yankees, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

As Major League Baseball is set to make it's triumphant return — after a coronavirus-induced hiatus lasting nearly four months — all parties involved are reminded that although the sport is officially returning, we're still in the midst of a pandemic.

Soto, 21, is one of the game's brightest young stars, playing a key role in leading the Nationals to a World Series title last fall.

While Thursday's night's pitching matchup remains intact — with Yankees' new ace Gerrit Cole set to face off with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer — Washington will be without its most dangerous presence in the club's order.

Against the Houston Astros in the World Series last October, Soto hit three home runs, including two blasts off Cole. He finished the series with a .333 batting average, leading the Nationals with nine total base hits.

In the 2019 season, Soto hit .282 with 34 home runs, 110 RBI and 110 runs scored over 150 games played.

The Yankees enter Opening Day with two players sidelined with coronavirus as well.

All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman is still on the shelf as he continues to test positive for the virus. He was the lone member of the Yankees organization to receive a positive diagnosis while participating in the club's Summer Camp at Yankee Stadium. Chapman was immediately placed in self-quarantine once he learned he had contracted the virus.

In addition to Chapman, right-hander Luis Cessa is also not on the Yankees' Opening Day roster. He had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the conception of Spring Training's reboot back in his residence in Arizona. Cessa has since recovered and rejoined the Yankees at training camp, but is still building up to where he can be used in a game.

Finally, infielder DJ LeMahieu was reinstated off the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday afternoon. The club has yet to announce whether or not the leadoff man will be in the Yankees' lineup on Opening Day, but LeMahieu said earlier this week that it's a possibility.

