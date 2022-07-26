Skip to main content

Giancarlo Stanton Requested MRI That Led to IL Stint

The Yankees slugger didn’t feel right when he woke up on Monday.

Giancarlo Stanton woke up on Monday and knew something felt wrong with his Achilles.

So the outfielder requested an MRI from Yankees trainers. Sure enough, the exam revealed tendinitis in Stanton’s Achilles, resulting in a 10-day injured list stint retroactive to July 24. Fellow outfielder Tim Locastro was recalled in a corresponding move.

“I’m hoping it’s a minor thing,” Aaron Boone said of Stanton on Tuesday before the start of the Subway Series at Citi Field. The manager added that Stanton, who last played on July 23, has felt wear and tear the past few weeks. The 32-year-old participated in the All-Star Game on July 19, taking home the game’s MVP award after hitting a home run.

Stanton started treatment on Tuesday. The Yankees will reevaluate the slugger in a week, but the hope is that Stanton only misses two to three weeks. Boone even suggested that some time off could “recharge” the former MVP before the stretch run.

Boone also said that this injury won’t stop the skipper from using Stanton in the outfield moving forward.

“If we were in a playoff situation right now, it’s probably something he kind of grinds through,” Boone said. “It’s not something that’s debilitating him right now.”

Stanton has enjoyed a solid 2022 campaign thus far, even if not all his numbers meet his usual standards. He is hitting .228 with an .807 OPS, 24 home runs, 61 RBI, a 125 wRC+ and a 1.3 fWAR.

