Luis Severino Pitches Into 5th Inning in Rehab Outing, Expected to Rejoin Yankees Wednesday

Luis Severino made his third rehab appearance on Thursday when he took the mound for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The right-hander’s Triple-A outing was the longest of his assignment, as Severino ventured into the fifth inning for the first time. All in all, the 28-year-old allowed two earned runs and four hits over 4.1 frames. Severino struck out six members of the Worcester Red Sox and walked one in a 5-3 loss for the RailRiders.

Severino has not pitched in the majors since July 13 after suffering a low grade right lat strain. However, he now seems big-league ready, as Yankees manager Aaron Boone previously said that the team expects to activate Severino on Wednesday for New York’s home game against the Pirates.

After totaling just 18 regular-season innings from 2019-2021, Severino was enjoying a strong return to New York’s rotation this season before landing on the injured list. He’s made 16 starts for the Yankees this year, registering a 3.45 ERA with 95 strikeouts over 86 innings.

Severino has not built up all that much during his rehab assignment. He threw an assignment-high 56 pitches, including 40 strikes, on Thursday. His first outing, for Single-A Tampa on Sept. 1, saw him toss 22 pitches over two scoreless innings while striking out three. Then, on Sept. 7, Severino threw 45 pitches for Double-A Somerset while surrendering two earned runs and striking out four.

