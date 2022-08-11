Matt Carpenter Out 6-8 Weeks, Doesn’t Need Surgery

Matt Carpenter and the Yankees suffered a devastating blow on Monday when the 36-year-old fractured his left foot, but the utility man now has a timetable that would see him to return before the end of the regular season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Wednesday that Carpenter will miss six to eight weeks and that he doesn’t need surgery, per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty. Carpenter, who will receive an X-ray after roughly four weeks, added that he suffered a “clean break” and reiterated his hopes of returning this year.

“I’ll be back this season,” Carpenter, aided by a walking boot and crutches, told reporters. “I feel good about it.”

Carpenter broke his foot after fouling off a first-inning pitch from Mariners starter Logan Gilbert. Carpenter immediately hobbled around the plate, yet he remained in the game and struck out on the next pitch. Carpenter, who was DH’ing, didn’t depart until Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro pinch-hit for him two innings later.

Carpenter was enjoying a career revival with the Yankees before breaking his foot.

A Cardinals staple for 11 years, he struggled over his last two campaigns in St. Louis, batting just .176 from 2020-2021. The Cardinals decided not to bring him back this year, and so Carpenter began the 2022 season with the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. It was his first time playing for an organization other than St. Louis.

But Texas ultimately released Carpenter, allowing the Yankees to nab him on a major league deal. That proved to be a steal for New York, as Carpenter was slashing .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs, 37 RBI, a 220 OPS+ and 2.4 bWAR before getting hurt.

