Yankees RP Jonathan Loáisiga Set for Rehab Outings

Loáisiga has not pitched in the majors since May 22.

Jonathan Loáisiga is ready for his rehab assignments.

The right-handed reliever will pitch for Single-A Tampa on Saturday after throwing a 25-pitch live batting practice session on Tuesday in Tampa, Florida, per MLB.com. Loáisiga has been on the injured list, retroactive to May 23, with right shoulder inflammation.

Once Loáisiga throws for the Tarpons, the plan is for him to move up the minor league ladder before rejoining the Yankees bullpen.

“He’ll probably do another one or two (minor league rehab games) with either Somerset or Scranton,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday, per the Daily News’ Kristie Ackert.

A breakout star in 2021, Loáisiga disappointed before hitting the shelf. He pitched in 16.2 innings over 18 games for New York, recording a 7.02 ERA while struggling with his command.

Domingo Germán is on his way back as well after dealing with a right shoulder impingement. The right-hander threw four innings for Double-A Somerset on July 3, allowing one run while striking out three and walking none. Germán, who has made three rehab starts already, is expected to make one more rehab appearance before the Yankees determine how to proceed.

Germán has built his pitch count up to 49 thus far, but he will likely work out of the bullpen when he returns to the majors – unless the Yankees lose a starter to injury or desire an extra one for a turn through the rotation. Germán has an option remaining, meaning the Yankees don’t have to add him to the big league roster once his rehab assignment is over.

In other bullpen news, the Yankees hope to have Miguel Castro back with the team on Wednesday. Another righty, he was placed on the paternity list over the weekend and was still in his native Dominican Republic as of Tuesday.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jonathan LoaisigaNew York Yankees

