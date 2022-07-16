Skip to main content

Yankees' Reliever to Opt Out of Minor League Deal

This right-hander was pitching well in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but wants to pursue a big-league opportunity elsewhere.

The Yankees are losing some pitching depth at the upper levels of the minor leagues.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided, right-hander Vinny Nittoli intends on opting out of his minor league deal with the Yankees.

Although Nittoli, 31, is a career journeyman, he was putting together a strong season in Triple A for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In 36 2/3 innings, Nittoli posted a 4-1 record and 3.44 ERA in 22 appearances (four starts). In his last 28 innings (dating back to May), Nittoli had a 1.61 ERA with 33 strikeouts.

Recently, the Yankees have dealt with some injuries on their big-league pitching staff: Luis Severino (lat strain, IL), Miguel Castro (shoulder, IL expected), Ron Marinaccio (shoulder inflammation, IL). They’ve also experienced some recent turbulence in their bullpen via rough outings from Jonathan Loáisiga, who just returned from a prolonged IL stint, and Lucas Luetge (three runs allowed in loss to Reds on June 14).

Despite having injury and depth concerns lately, which has turned up the noise for the pursuit of pitching help at the August 2 trade deadline, the Yankees still have a very deep and talented staff.

Nittoli earned his shot, and could have been a possible candidate to replace Castro when he officially lands on the IL. His decision to opt out of his deal likely indicates that he was passed over for a big-league call-up.

Now, Nittoli will seek other opportunities around the league, in which his chances of landing a spot on a major league pitching staff are greater than they were in the Bronx. 

