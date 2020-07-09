What To Look Forward To From the New York Yankees' 2021 Schedule

Before this summer's truncated 60-game slate even begins, MLB treated baseball fans to a look ahead by releasing the full schedule for 2021 on Thursday.

This comes not three days after Major League Baseball unveiled the layout for the 2020 season, a schedule that's poised to benefit the Yankees more than any other team in baseball.

Without getting too far ahead of ourselves, here's a few of the games to start marking in your calendars – even if Opening Day of next year's season isn't for another nine months.

New York will open the season in the Bronx, hosting the up-and-coming Toronto Blue Jays on April 1. That's one of 10 contests played against division rivals on that Thursday.

Curious when your favorite team opens their season? The Yankees along with all 29 big-league clubs will take the field on the first of April, marking the fourth consecutive season in which all 30 teams play on a traditional Opening Day.

Barring any changes, the first day of the 2021 campaign may end up as the first season since 1968 in which every MLB franchise plays their first game of the season on the same day, MLB announced.

From there, the Bombers will play a slew of games within its division. Before the end of April, New York will have already played two series against Toronto, the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays.

As for the Red Sox, the next chapter of New York's rivalry with Boston won't be written until June 4-6 at Yankee Stadium.

While the Yankees will be playing its division rivals in 2020, New York will return to its traditional 19-game swing against the other four clubs in the American League East. This summer, the Yankees are playing a total of 40 games (10 each) against their AL East foes.

When it comes to interleague play, the Bombers will also carry over the plan from this summer into next spring. The Yankees will play at least one series against each member of the National League East.

Included in interleague play is a contest that manager Aaron Boone said will be "emotional" and "powerful." On September 11, 2021 – the 20th anniversary of the terrorist acts on the World Trade Center – the Yankees will take on the Mets at Citi Field.

"I would imagine, especially after all that we have gone through this year – maybe adding another layer of just how potentially powerful and emotional of a game and a day and an event that might be – it's something that hopefully, we're all a part of and it'll get the magic that it deserves," Boone said.

Another game to look forward to – for both Yankees fans and those on the field – is when the Astros will come to town for the first time. On May 4, New York and Houston will begin a three-game set in the Bronx. That will be the first time those two star-studded clubs share the field since Jose Altuve ended the American League Championship Series with a walk-off homer off Aroldis Chapman.

It will also be the Yankees first opportunity to face Houston since MLB's investigation into the Astros' sign-stealing scandal were released this offseason.

Here's a look at all 162 games of New York's schedule, shared to the Yankees' Twitter page:

