Aaron Judge Makes Pinky Promise About Finger Injury

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge promised that even if his dislocated pinky finger hurts, he will play through the injury as the season comes to an end

A dislocated pinky finger isn't going to keep Aaron Judge off the field as the Yankees wrap up the regular season.

Not only did Judge prove with his play that he's good enough to go after Sunday night's injury—going 2-for-2 with a home run and 2 RBI in a win over the Blue Jays—but he made a pinky promise after the game.

"It doesn't feel too good but it's just something you gotta put up with," Judge said. "I'm going to be out there, it's all good."

Judge dislocated his pinky on his left hand as he slid into second base on Sunday night. Hyped up on adrenaline in the moment—giving New York a late lead with a clutch two-run double against the Red Sox—Judge didn't notice his finger was out of place until he looked down at his batting gloves seconds later.

The slugger proceeded to pop the finger back into place, with a little help from the club's training staff, and stayed in the game. He was back in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Blue Jays after a much-needed off day.

Manager Aaron Boone was reassured about Judge's status seeing him produce on Tuesday night in Toronto.

"He gets a base hit right out of the gates, smokes a homer the other way, smokes a sac fly the other way, works the walk and looked comfortable up there," Boone said after the 7-2 win. "I felt like it was going to be okay, but to see him go out and have immediate success and hit the ball like he did, that was certainly encouraging."

Five games remain in the regular season before what the Yankees hope will be a lengthy run into October in the postseason. After multiple injury-plagued seasons following his historic rookie year, Judge has silenced some critics in 2021, only landing on the injured list once after testing positive for COVID-19.

After Tuesday's win, the slugger is now hitting .287 with a .914 OPS over 143 games. Factor in his 37 home runs and 94 RBI and Judge has arguably been New York's most valuable asset all season long.

That in mind, Judge understands how important his presence will be down the stretch. He's not letting this injury stand in his way.

"We're here down the stretch in a playoff push against some really good ball clubs that are fighting for our spot and either you do it or you don't," Judge said "That's what it comes down to in games like this. Either you bring it or you don't bring it."

