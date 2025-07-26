Yankees’ Aaron Judge Suffers Elbow Injury
The New York Yankees are holding their breath as they await further news on the status of star outfielder and captain Aaron Judge.
Judge is not in the lineup for the Yankees’ Saturday matinee against the Philadelphia Phillies in the Bronx due to an elbow injury that will require further imaging, according to the YES Network’s Jack Curry.
The 33-year-old reportedly had trouble throwing the ball in from right field in New York’s 12-5 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night, and he did not play in the field during the club’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday either, instead serving as the designated hitter.
Losing Judge for any period of time would represent a major loss for the Yankees, who are already scuffling with the two-time MVP in their lineup on an everyday basis.
Through 103 games and 459 plate appearances this season, Judge leads the entire league in batting average (.342), on-base percentage (.449) and slugging percentage (.711) while also mashing 35 home runs and pacing the American League in RBIs with 85.
Cody Bellinger will slide over to right field in Judge's absence, while Trent Grisham will patrol center field and Jasson Dominguez will handle responsibilities over in left field against Phillies left-handed starting pitcher Ranger Suarez.
