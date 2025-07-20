Yankees’ Aaron Judge Ties Alex Rodriguez on All-Time List
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit his 351st career home run this afternoon — tying him with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez for sixth-most home runs in Yankees history.
In Yankees career homers, Judge is now behind only Yogi Berra with 358, Joe DiMaggio with 361, Lou Gehrig with 493, Mickey Mantle with 536 and Babe Ruth with 659.
Last Sunday, on July 13, Judge became the fastest player in baseball history to reach 350 home runs, beating the previous record set by Mark McGwire by more than one season worth of games. Judge did it in 1,088, McGwire did it in 1,280.
The intersection of A-Rod's career with Judge's has happened before, as Rodriguez played his last game in pinstripes on August 12, 2016 and Judge made his MLB debut with the Yankees the very next day. Judge hit the first home run of his major league career in the same game.
With Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Grant Holmes pitching in the top of the first inning, Judge hit his 36th home run this season into right center field for a 1-0 Yankees lead.
Judge is still second in the league for home runs behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads with 38.
