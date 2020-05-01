New York Yankees Announce Participation in 'ALL IN Challenge'

The New York Yankees are "all in" on helping raise funds for those impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hal Steinbrenner – managing general partner and co-chairperson of the Yankees – revealed the club's participation in the 'ALL IN Challenge' on Friday afternoon.

In a video posted to the team's social media channels, Steinbrenner explained the club is auctioning off a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the public. Here's what the lucky winner would be able to do at Yankee Stadium:

Take live batting practice with the Bronx Bombers prior to a game

Throw out the ceremonial first pitch

Sit in the Legends Club during the game with three guests

Leave with the game's lineup card autographed by skipper Aaron Boone and New York's starting players

The 'ALL IN Challenge' – powered by Fanatics – is raising money to fight food shortages caused by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. As of Friday, over $27 million have been raised with close to 300 athletes, celebrities and organizations accepting the challenge.

Bids for this Yankees fan's dream start at $5,000. Shortly after Steinbrenner's video was posted on social media, the highest bid rose to $16,000.

All proceeds will go directly to nonprofit organizations giving back to those in need during these unprecedented times.

"This is an incredible cause," Steinbrenner said in the Yankees' announcement. "There's been so many people affected by this coronavirus, so many people that need help. The New York Yankees are proud to be involved in this endeavor."

Steinbrenner gladly accepted the challenge given to the organization by Derek Jeter, who donated his game-worn jersey from the 2014 All-Star Game a few weeks ago.

Alex Rodriguez, Aaron Judge, CC Sabathia, Aaron Boone and more have each announced their participation in the ALL IN Challenge as well.

To keep the challenge in motion, and strive to raise more money, Steinbrenner challenged John Henry of the Boston Red Sox, Fred Wilpon of the New York Mets and the YES Network to put together their own experiences and make them available to the public.

The Yankees won't be the last to go "all in." Expect more celebrities and perhaps more members of the Yankees organization to join in and raise money for this cause over the coming days and weeks.

Enter for a chance to win and start bidding at allinchallenge.com where you can also find more information on the initiative and find new experiences added to the site every day. Access this Yankees experience and read more at allinchallenge.in/Yankees.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees