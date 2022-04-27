Anthony Rizzo’s First 3-HR Game Was Also MLB’s Shortest Since 2006

Rizzo hit three homers to right in the Yankees’ win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Anthony Rizzo continued his hot start to the season on Tuesday, hitting three home runs in the Yankees’ 12-8 win over the Orioles.

The power surge was the first three-homer game of Rizzo’s career. It was also the shortest total distance for a three-home run game since 2006, per ESPN Stats & Info. There have been 177 three-homer games since then. Rizzo’s blasts were a combined 1,051 feet.

The average distance of the homers, 350 feet, was also the shortest average distance for a three-plus homer game tracked by Statcast (since 2015), per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

Rizzo’s three home runs went 346 (3rd inning), 378 (5th inning) and 327 feet (8th inning). While the middle blast easily reached the seats, the first and third were classic Yankee Stadium homers. The first longball had an expected batting average of .180, while the final one, which just stayed fair as it got over the short right field porch, had an xBA of just .010.

Per the Would it dong? Twitter account, Rizzo’s first home run would have gone out in just one other ballpark. His second one would have made it in 28 out of 30 stadiums. The last one would have cleared the fence in three other parks.

Regardless of how far Rizzo’s dingers went, he is now leading the majors in home runs with eight total. Seven of those shots have come at Yankee Stadium, which perfectly suits the lefty first baseman’s swing.

Rizzo, who has been pulling the ball and hitting it in the air at career-high rates, tallied six RBI on Tuesday as well. He is now hitting .283 with a 1.144 OPS.

