Series Preview: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

After taking two out of three from the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees will head to Arlington to take on the Texas Rangers for a four-game set to conclude their 10-game road trip.

Unfortunately, the Yankees will be without slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who hit the 10-day injured list on Monday with a left quad strain, retroactive to May 14.

The hope is that Stanton will only have to miss this upcoming series with the Rangers, and then the Yankees’ weekend series with the Chicago White Sox. Even without Stanton, however, the Yankees still won their series in Baltimore last weekend.

Entering play on Monday, the Yankees are now 22-18, just a half game out of second place, and two games back of the division-leading Boston Red Sox in the AL East.

With the odds leaning in the Yankees’ favor, Inside the Pinstripes is here to give you an early look at their upcoming matchup with the Texas Rangers this week.

Pitching Probables:

Game 1: Cole vs. Lyles

In the first game of the series, the Yankees will have their ace Gerrit Cole on the mound, who is looking for his sixth win of the season. Cole was spectacular in his last start, throwing eight shutout innings and striking out 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cole has been dominant all season, leading the American League in WHIP (0.684), while winning five games, tied for the most in the AL. He's also second with a 1.37 ERA and 2.5 bWAR. Cole’s 78 strikeouts are good for third in the AL.

On the other side, Jordan Lyles will get the ball for the Rangers. While Lyles is coming off a solid start, where he threw five innings and allowed two runs to the San Francisco Giants, he has walked nine batters in the month of May.

Between his control issues, and a poor stretch of six straight starts of allowing at least three runs, Lyles has posted an abysmal 6.63 ERA this season.

Game 2: Taillon vs. Foltynewicz

Game 2 will feature two veteran starters in right-handers Jameson Taillon and Mike Foltynewicz.

Taillon has one career start against the Rangers, which came as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019. During this start, Taillon allowed four runs (three earned) and picked up the win.

Taillon’s ERA shot up to 5.40 in his last start, where he gave up four runs in 4.2 innings in a loss to the Rays. While Taillon set a season-high with nine strikeouts, his ERA hasn’t been good enough and his record is now 1-3 on the year.

As for Foltynewicz, he also holds a record of 1-3 with a 4.60 ERA. Foltynewicz has had trouble with the long ball, surrendering 11 home runs in his first eight starts.

The veteran right-hander has been solid in the month of May, but his homer issues are a bad matchup with the Bronx Bombers, who have hit the third most in MLB with 55.

Game 3: Kluber vs. TBD

After eclipsing the milestone of 1,500 strikeouts on Friday, Corey Kluber will take the hill in Game 3 for the Yankees.

Following a mediocre April, where he posted a 1-2 record with a 4.15 ERA, Kluber has been much better in May with a 2-0 record and 2.75 ERA in three starts.

Overall, Kluber has proved to be a solid offseason acquisition for the Yankees so far, posting a 3-2 record with a 3.48 ERA in eight starts this year.

The Rangers on the other hand, have not yet announced a starter on their end for Game 3.

Game 4: German vs. Dunning

Right-handed pitcher Domingo Germán picked up a win across six innings, while only allowing one run in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

German has now thrown quality starts in four of his last five outings, producing a 3-0 record and 2.37 ERA during this span.

The 28-year-old has gone 3-2 with a 3.62 ERA, while striking out 37 in 37.1 innings this season.

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning to the mound for the fourth and final game of this series on Thursday.

Dunning had a rough go in his last outing, where he gave up four runs in the first inning to the Houston Astros. While Dunning bounced back to pitch three scoreless after a rough first frame, he will once again be put to the test facing a stacked lineup in the Yankees.

Regardless, the 26-year-old has put up solid numbers in the Rangers’ rotation with a 2-3 record and 4.34 ERA. Dunning has also struck out 42 batters in 37.1 innings and does not walk many batters with a mere 13 free passes issued on the season. He hasn’t allowed many long balls either, with just a total of two homers given up across eight starts.

Overview:

The Bombers are playing a much better brand of baseball lately, despite losing Stanton (quad), Gleyber Torres (COVID IL) and center fielder Aaron Hicks (wrist).

Right fielder Aaron Judge is on an absolute tear with five home runs in his last seven games. Following a brief slump, Judge is hitting .571 over the course of the past week, and .352 in his last 15 games.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been ice cold going 6 for his last 27 (.222) with one RBI. The Yankees will definitely need their six-year, $90 million man to pick things up after the team lost Stanton to the IL.

Despite dealing with some knee issues, third baseman Gio Urshela is still swinging a more than steady bat with a .343 average in the month of May.

Catcher Gary Sanchez has come on a bit recently at the plate as well. In his last seven games, Sanchez is hitting .240/.345/.640 with three home runs and six RBIs. It would certainly help the Yankees lineup tremendously if Sanchez’s bat could get going.

First baseman Luke Voit made his season debut on May 11, and after going hitless in his first 10 at-bats, he has produced back-to-back multi-hit games.

As for the Rangers’ offense, Yankees pitchers will need to be mindful when facing center fielder Adolis Garcia. The 28-year-old is off to a torrid start to his 2021 campaign, leading his team with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs and a .906 OPS. Garcia is also hitting .345 in his last 15 games, and .289 on the season with a .336 OBP.

The Yankees are very familiar with Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe, as he spent the last two seasons with the Rays. Lowe is off to a solid start to the year with a .269 average, seven home runs and 26 RBIs. But he has been slumping lately, going 5 for his last 24 (.208).

Another intriguing player on the Rangers is their hits leader and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who leads the club with 49 knocks. The 26-year-old is slashing .293/.339/.449 and is swinging a red-hot bat in his last 15 games with a .370 average.

While the Rangers definitely have some position players with some pop, their pitching staff has not been great so far this season. Their rotation is ranked 23rd in MLB with a 4.67 ERA and their bullpen is ranked 19th in the league with a 4.14 ERA and 21 home runs allowed.

