Power Surge Aside, A Lights-Out Bullpen Has Fueled Yankees' Historic Start

NEW YORK — No matter how many home runs you hit, in the game of baseball, you still need to keep the opposing team from scoring as many.

While the Yankees are hitting home runs at a historic rate to start the season, the club's relievers — and not always the usual suspects — have been instrumental in the Bombers' scorching hot start.

Since New York dropped the second game of the season to the Nationals, falling 9-2 in D.C. after James Paxton's one-inning start, New York's bullpen has been practically unhittable.

Over its last 32 innings pitched, the bullpen has collectively allowed just seven runs with 16 hits while striking out 40. That's good for an ERA of 1.97 during the Bombers' seven game winning streak.

Overall, when factoring in six earned runs in the Bombers' lone loss on the season, New York's bullpen has the eighth-best ERA in baseball (3.00 per FanGraphs) along with a 10.38 strikeout-per-nine rate (ranked sixth in the league). Opposing hitters have a .207 BABIP against Yankee relievers — that's the third-best clip among all bullpens in the sport.

Entering Monday night's victory over the Phillies, those numbers were even better. Over the previous 29 innings in relief, New York had a 1.55 ERA with just five runs allowed. A home run from Boston's Xander Bogaerts off right-hander Mike King on Sunday night snapped a stretch of 11 2/3 scoreless innings for the Yankees' arms out of the 'pen.

"It starts with our pitching," Brett Gardner said, asked about how New York has been able to get off to an 8-1 start for just the third time in franchise history.

With both Aroldis Chapman and Luis Cessa yet to make their debuts this season — working back from cases of COVID-19 — and Tommy Kahnle out for the season needing Tommy John surgery — several contributors have stepped up in a big way.

To start, two familiar faces picked up where they left off in 2019, taking their dominance out of the bullpen a step further.

Veteran southpaw Zack Britton has flashed back to 2015 while filling in for Chapman as the Bombers' closer, sitting atop the league's leaderboard with five saves thus far, while right-hander Chad Green has been practically perfect in his fluid role out of the 'pen.

On Monday night, Green came in and emphatically extinguished a Phillies rally with a pair of strikeouts, leaving two men on base. Britton came in two innings later, pitching a 1-2-3 ninth frame and earn the save for the third time in five nights.

After the game, manager Aaron Boone had this to say on the dynamic duo that's thrown a combined 9 2/3 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts and just a pair of base hits this season:

"Big outs by Green obviously to stop it there. When they were threatening to really get back in the game. To come in with just a great effort, Green’s been I feel like command and feel of the fastball usually always there but it’s definitely there and his curveball has been much more of a factor for him. And then Britton is just throwing the ball really well. Stuff looks as good as we’ve seen it at any time here. The slider is playing a factor for him, he’s been pretty pitch efficient coming in and being economical with it. Those two guys are huge for us at the back end."

The dominance doesn't stop there. Veteran right-hander Adam Ottavino has yet to allow a run this year over 3 2/3 innings and righty Nick Nelson tossed three three scoreless frames in his Major League debut on Saturday.

In a game where both Britton and Ottavino were unavailable, Nelson carried the load, striking out four over his three hitless innings of work.

"We knew we were going to need to lean on some of our younger guys potentially tonight and not necessarily the normal, high-leverage guys we go to," Boone said. "As I’ve talked about from spring and on through Summer Camp, one of the things I’m so excited about is a lot of the young arms knocking on the door and Nelson’s one of those. He was great tonight."

With Kahnle out for the remained for the 2020 season — after a career year in 2019 — Nelson is playing himself into a bigger role this year. Asked if he envisions someone like Nelson slotting into Kahnle's spot in the back of the 'pen, the skipper said "we'll see."

"He’s got a starter’s repertoire and as we saw tonight, he’s a guy that can give us length," Boone explained. There will continue to be some opportunities for him and [on Saturday] he came in in a big spot and was terrific. There’ll be opportunities for him to take advantage of."

As the season continues, an emphasis will be placed on giving pitchers ample rest while building everyone up for a healthy summer so the 'pen can be at full force heading into October. For now, however, as the Bombers look to extend their winning streak to nine games with a doubleheader on Wednesday, Boone can trust that those jogging in from the 'pen can get the job done and keep this high-octane offense in striking distance.

