New York Yankees Called a 'Fit' For Elite Free Agent Closer
DALLAS - Beyond searching for bats to replace Juan Soto, the New York Yankees are also in the hunt for relief pitching this offseason.
One of the top available names out there is closer Carlos Estevez, who is coming off another strong campaign, where he posted a 2.45 ERA and 26 saves between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.
According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, Estevez's market is moving and he could sign with a team by the end of Winter Meetings later in the week. Rogers named the Yankees as a fit for Estevez now that they have more money to allocate after missing out on Soto.
"Closer Carlos Estevez's market is heating up as the veteran reliever could come off the board by the end of the meetings. Now that the Yankees have cleared up some money, Estevez is a fit in New York, especially after the team lost Clay Holmes via free agency to the Mets. Toronto and Philadelphia -- the latter is where he ended the season -- remain possible destinations as well," Rogers wrote.
In addition to losing Soto to the Mets, the Yankees also saw Holmes switch boroughs on a three-year, $38 million deal. High-leverage arms Tim Hill, Tommy Kahnle and Jonathan Loaisiga (Tommy John surgery last spring) are all free agents as well.
Spotrac is currently projecting Estevez to sign a three-year, $42 million deal this offseason. The 32-year-old would be a strong addition for the Yankees to pair in the backend of their bullpen with last year's breakout star reliever Luke Weaver.
If the Yankees were to ink Estevez to a deal, they would have the option of making him their closer and shifting Weaver back to a setup man role. Either way, this tandem would create a reliable 1-2 punch for manager Aaron Boone to utilize late in games.