New York Yankees Family Celebrates Mother's Day

Had the 2020 MLB season begun as scheduled, the Yankees would be wrapping up a series against the Red Sox this weekend at Yankee Stadium.

On Sunday, the latest chapter of one of the most storied rivalries in sports would have been written, injected with another MLB tradition. Picture the Bombers hosting Boston with both uniforms featuring flares of pink to honor Mother's Day.

Instead, the baseball world sits idle another day, patiently awaiting MLB's resumption amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Just because there's no baseball on Mother's Day this year doesn't mean members of the Yankees family aren't taking time to show their appreciation for their moms and how they impacted their careers with unwavering support.

Here are some of the many posts on social media on Sunday – from current and former members of the Yankees family – that include heartfelt messages to the Yankees' moms.

"Early in the morning, late at night, it didn't matter the time. you were always there for me supporting my dreams and supporting my dreams 'till this day. I just can't thank you enough for that love and support." – Aaron Judge (via YES Network)

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there and to my mom. Thank you for all the sacrifices that you made for me growing up. Making sure I was at every practice and every game – not just on time, but early. I definitely wouldn't be where I am without you so thank you." – Brett Gardner (via YES Network)

"I'm looking forward to you being a grandma here soon. I know you love it when I give you food props so I will say that eggplant parmesan this last Christmas was as good as it gets and I look forward to the next one. I'll see you soon, I love you." – Gerrit Cole (via YES Network)

My mom is super hard working. Someone I admire, she just treats everyone equally. She's very compassionate ... and she's really tough. She's one of the toughest people I know. Definitely a huge impact on my life and career as well. So, Happy Mother's Day." – DJ LeMahieu (via YES Network)

