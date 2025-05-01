New York Yankees Claim Veteran Outfielder From Atlanta Braves to Bolster Depth
The New York Yankees have added some outfield depth with a move on Thursday afternoon.
According to an announcement from the team, they have claimed former Atlanta Braves outfielder Bryan De La Cruz and immediately optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees moved star designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list, though Stanton is still eligible to return in May if he is healthy.
De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A by the Braves-- ironically in favor of former Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo -- after what was a rough start to the season for the 28-year-old.
In 16 games this season, De La Cruz slashed .191/.240/.213 with no home runs and no RBI, racking up just nine hits and scoring one run.
Whether or not he will actually be a factor at any point for New York remains to be seen, but they must see something in him to make this claim despite the brutal start he's had.
As for Stanton, though moving him to the 60-day IL does not sound great on paper, it's more of a transactional move in order to create a spot for De La Cruz that will not impact when he is able to come back to the field.
The team has not given much update on Stanton's recovery, however, no news is good news when it comes to this regard since there haven't been additional setbacks to this point.
The Yankees will be the fifth professional organization for De La Cruz.
He has spent time with the Houston Astros, Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates before Atlanta and now New York.