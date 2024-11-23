New York Yankees Could Pursue Non-Tendered Former All-Star Closer
The New York Yankees are in need of relief help this winter and one familiar face is now available on the free agent market.
Former All-Star closer Jordan Romano was non-tendered by the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays on Friday after an injury riddled 2024 season.
Romano was limited to just 13.2 innings (15 appearances) last year as a result of right elbow inflammation. The righty posted a brutal 6.59 ERA and eight saves, which led to Toronto's decision to non-tender him.
However, the right-hander, who will turn 32-years-old in April, was an All-Star in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023.
In '22, Romano posted a 2.11 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, 73 strikeouts and was 36 for 42 on save chances in 64 innings. The following season, the righty produced a 2.90 ERA, 1.22 ERA, 72 strikeouts and went 36-for-40 on save opportunities across 59 innings.
Romano was also superb in 2021 as well, where he had a 2.14 ERA, a 1.05 WHP, 85 strikeouts and 23 saves across 63 innings.
If healthy, Romano could serve as a reliable setup man to Luke Weaver, who emerged as the Yankees' closer down the stretch of 2024 and throughout their postseason run to the World Series.
The Yankees saw a number of high-leverage arms hit the open market this offseason including Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Tim Hill and Jonathan Loaisiga (Tommy John surgery). They could still bring back some of these relievers, but Romano is a cheap option that is worth taking a flier on given his past success.