New York Yankees Could Still Bring Back Promising Reliever, Per Insider
The New York Yankees are reportedly facing stiff competition in their pursuit of fan-favorite reliever Jonathan Loáisiga, though a return to the Bronx remains a strong possibility.
On Tuesday night, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that both the New York Mets and Yankees are in the mix for Loáisiga, a right-handed reliever. While other teams have shown interest, Heyman added that a deal is not yet considered imminent.
Loáisiga, 30, owns a career 3.44 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and an 8.5 K/9 rate across 163 appearances, all with the Yankees.
He features a four-pitch mix—sinker, four-seamer, curveball, and changeup—but leans heavily on his sinker, which averages around 98 mph. His breaking ball, meanwhile, averaged 9.8 inches of horizontal movement in 2024.
Loáisiga began the 2024 season with three scoreless appearances before being placed on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain on April 5. The following day, it was revealed he had torn the UCL in his right elbow, requiring season-ending surgery.
Injuries have limited Loáisiga to just 20 appearances over the past two seasons. In 2022, shoulder inflammation sidelined him for more than a month, and in 2023, he underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his elbow, further cutting into his workload.
In addition to Loáisiga, the Yankees have remained in contact with free-agent lefty Tim Hill, who impressed after joining the team in June. Right-handers Tommy Kahnle and Lou Trivino are also free agents, as is left-hander Tim Mayza, who was non-tendered by the Yankees on November 22.
Meanwhile, another former high-leverage reliever, Clay Holmes, recently signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the Mets, where he plans to transition to a starting role.