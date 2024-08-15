New York Yankees Could Swipe Superstar From AL Rival in Free Agency
It's abundantly clear that superstar outfielder Juan Soto is going to be the New York Yankees' top priority this offseason once free agency begins.
That being said, there is an additional big name target the Yankees could go after, either to pair with Soto and AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge, or replace Soto if he should depart for another team on the open market.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic sees Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as an option for the Yankees if they decide to move the now injured Jazz Chisholm Jr. (UCL sprain) back to second base next season. Chisholm is under team control for two more years and Gleyber Torres, who is having a rough campaign, is set to become a free agent.
"The market for third basemen should be interesting," Rosenthal wrote. "Besides the Astros and Giants, the teams with obvious needs include the Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees, presuming they move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second as a replacement for Gleyber Torres. The Mets also could be a possibility, if they don’t view Mark Vientos as a long-term answer."
So not only could the Yankees and Mets be fighting over the services of Soto, but they could find themselves in a bidding war over Bregman, too.
Soto is expected to draw a contract north of $500 million and is having a superb first season in the Bronx after the Yankees acquired him in the offseason from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade. The 25-year-old is a generational talent that will likely land a historic deal.
As for Bregman, the 30-year-old will be coming off a five-year, $100 million contract and could look to double that in the very least.
Neither player would be cheap for the Yankees, but if they come up short of a World Series title again this year, they will need to be more aggressive in adding star level talent moving forward.