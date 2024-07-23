New York Yankees Deemed Landing Spot for Intriguing Right-Handed Pitcher
The New York Yankees split their four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays, winning games one and four. It was another average series for this team, another time when they didn't exactly play as well as many had hoped for.
It's been much of the same story for the Yankees over the past month and a half. There's talent on this roster, but offensively, there isn't enough juice outside of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
The focus of the trade deadline for the front office will be landing a hitter or two who could make an impact in this lineup. They have other focuses, too, including pitching, specifically in the bullpen.
New York went from having one of the best bullpens to one of the worst, a major reason why they've struggled the way they have recently.
Rumors have indicated that they have a strong interest in Tanner Scott, but the left-hander is being heavily sought after on the trade market, as multiple contending teams are seeking his services.
Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic listed 50 players who could be dealt and potential landing spots. The Yankees were named a landing spot for multiple players, including relief pitcher John Brebbia.
"From June 1 through the All-Star break, John Brebbia could lay claim to being the sport’s best reliever. He owns MLB’s best WAR out of the bullpen, and his strikeout rate for the season has now reached the 30-percent threshold. So look past that pedestrian ERA the way some enterprising team will in the next week and change."
Brebbia is an interesting name to follow, as he isn't the same type of talent that someone like Scott is. However, he likely wouldn't require a massive package, and that could interest the front office.
With many needs, New York has to find a way to add players and not trade a ton of their top prospects unless it's for a player who significantly upgrades their team. For example, if they could land a player like Luis Robert Jr., there shouldn't be an untouchable prospect.
But, to do that, they can't waste high-level prospects on relief pitchers, especially ones like Brebbia.
He's had a decent campaign, but has been much better in years past. Brebbia currently has a 5.12 ERA in 43 appearances. His strikeout numbers are impressive, striking out 50 in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
There's some risk in adding him as he hasn't been great, but if he's going for cheap, there might not be many better options for the price.