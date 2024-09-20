Inside The Pinstripes

New York Yankees Designate Promising Reliever For Assignment

The New York Yankees have designated one of their promising relievers for assignment after activating Cody Poteet from the IL.

Pat Ragazzo

Jun 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio (97) pitches during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Jun 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio (97) pitches during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees have designated one of their once promising arms for assignment.

On Friday, the team announced that they DFA'd right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio in order to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster for depth starter Cody Poteet.

The Yankees activated Poteet, who concluded his rehab assignment, from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Poteet posted a 2.34 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 19.2 innings (six rehab starts) between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After suffering a right triceps strain, the 30-year-old has not appeared in the majors since June 12. However, Poteet was more than solid in four starts with the Yankees this season, going 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 21 innings. With Poteet now back from the IL, it's possible that he could be an option for the bullpen in the postseason, but that remains to be seen.

As for Marinaccio, the righty had been sent up-and-down between Triple-A and the majors on numerous occasions this season. The 29-year-old had a 3.86 ERA in 23.1 innings at the big-league level in 2024. Marinaccio was last recalled by the Yankees on Sept. 1 and allowed four runs in two appearances before being sent back down again.

Back in 2022, Marinaccio was one of the Yankees' most reliable relievers, notching a 2.05 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 44 innings. But he struggled in 2023 (3.99 ERA), and was sent down to the minors.

Marinaccio can now be claimed off waivers by opposing teams after being DFA'd by the Yankees.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for Sports Illustrated's Mets and Yankees On SI websites. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News