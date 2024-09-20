New York Yankees Designate Promising Reliever For Assignment
The New York Yankees have designated one of their once promising arms for assignment.
On Friday, the team announced that they DFA'd right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio in order to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster for depth starter Cody Poteet.
The Yankees activated Poteet, who concluded his rehab assignment, from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Poteet posted a 2.34 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 19.2 innings (six rehab starts) between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
After suffering a right triceps strain, the 30-year-old has not appeared in the majors since June 12. However, Poteet was more than solid in four starts with the Yankees this season, going 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in 21 innings. With Poteet now back from the IL, it's possible that he could be an option for the bullpen in the postseason, but that remains to be seen.
As for Marinaccio, the righty had been sent up-and-down between Triple-A and the majors on numerous occasions this season. The 29-year-old had a 3.86 ERA in 23.1 innings at the big-league level in 2024. Marinaccio was last recalled by the Yankees on Sept. 1 and allowed four runs in two appearances before being sent back down again.
Back in 2022, Marinaccio was one of the Yankees' most reliable relievers, notching a 2.05 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 44 innings. But he struggled in 2023 (3.99 ERA), and was sent down to the minors.
Marinaccio can now be claimed off waivers by opposing teams after being DFA'd by the Yankees.