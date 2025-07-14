Yankees Draft Former MVP’s Son
The New York Yankees used their third-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on a former National League MVP's son.
After choosing Newnan High School infielder and Clemson commit Dax Kilby with the No. 39 overall selection, New York took Texas A&M shortstop Kaeden Kent in the third round at No. 103.
He is the son of Jeff Kent, a second baseman and 17-year MLB veteran who played from 1992 to 2008. He won his MVP Award as a member of the San Francisco Giants in 2001 after posting a 1.021 OPS with 33 home runs.
The elder Kent slashed .290/.356/.500 to go with 377 homers in 2,298 career games. The younger Kent played parts of three seasons at Texas A&M and hit .279/.398/.544 to go alongside 13 home runs across 56 contests this past season.
FanGraphs ranked Kent as the No. 102 overall prospect in this year's class. The soon-to-be 22-year-old had one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.
The Yankees have the smallest bonus pool of any team in the league at $5,383,600, and the slot value for the No. 103 overall pick sits at $744,400. Considering he's a college bat, perhaps New York could cut a team-friendly deal with Kent so it can take some swings later in the draft.
